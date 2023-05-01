Have you heard? And it begins

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story', terming it as a part of Sangh Parivar propaganda aimed at political gains

A still from The Kerala Story

Days before its release, The Kerala Story has landed in trouble. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the upcoming Hindi film, starring Adah Sharma, which is based on love jihad, terming it a part of Sangh Parivar propaganda aimed at political gains. Vijayan said that the movie was created to demonise Kerala and to communally divide the state. “From the trailer, it can be gathered that the movie has taken up the Sangh Parivar propaganda that positions an uncompromisingly secular land like Kerala as a hot bed of terrorists. The central theme of the movie, love jihad is a conspiracy which has been rejected by the investigating agencies, the court and even the Union Home Ministry,” he said. According to the trailer, the film revolves around Hindu girls who were allegedly brainwashed, converted, and recruited to Islamic State and taken to places like Afghanistan and Syria. As per the trailer, as many as 32,000 Hindu girls were converted and taken to the ISIS dens.

Man of the moment!

Abhishek Bachchan complimented actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial, Ponniyin Selvan: 2. “PS2 is simply fantastic. At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,” he wrote, as another user asked him to allow his wife to feature in more offerings. “Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya,” wrote the user. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Jr AB, who fittingly responded stating, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves (sic).”

Last day, last shot

Last week, mid-day reported that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had shot back-to-back for two garba songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha, and were gearing up to film the final number (Groove to garba, stop, repeat, Apr 29). Over the weekend, Kiara announced that she had wrapped up her portions for Sameer Vidwans’s directorial venture. Sharing a string of pictures from her last day on the set, the actor bid an emotional farewell to the film that is “very close to my heart”. The love story, which reunites her with Kartik after their blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), is slated to arrive in cinemas in June.

I’m bad, you’re worse!

Perhaps only one who cracks bad jokes would appreciate a film that employs bad jokes to evoke laughs. It’s only fitting then that Sara Ali Khan is an admirer of Chris Pratt-fronted Guardians of the Galaxy, the third volume of which releases soon. “I am super excited to watch it. They are a super fun gang, and I love their amazing sense of humour. Even though it’s a goodbye for now, one can always hope for a comeback,” she said. Part three of the Marvel franchise releases in India on May 5.

You are missed

Sunday marked the third death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. Actor-wife Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband by sharing a throwback picture from one of their holidays. She wrote, “You are missed every day with all the wonderful, happy memories.” On April 30, 2020, the senior actor breathed his last after a two-year battle with cancer. Considered one of the most talented actors of his generation, Rishi enjoyed a powerful second innings at the movies with Agneepath (2012), Mulk (2017), and his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen (2022).

My life, my mistakes

When will Salman Khan get married? That has been his fans’ favourite topic of discussion for years. So, it wasn’t surprising that host Rajat Sharma posed the same question when the actor appeared on a talk show recently. Salman opened up on his love life, taking onus of the failed relationships. “When the first one left, it could’ve been her fault. When the second and third left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in… When more left, it was confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault,” he reportedly said. Over the years, the actor was linked with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. When the host asked if he would write a memoir on his love affairs, the superstar said that his love stories will go with him to the grave.