Irrfan Khan passed away three years ago but continues to live in the memories of filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Homi Adajania, and Tanuja Chandra

Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Listen to this article Have you heard? Still here x 00:00

Three years after his death, Irrfan lives on in the memories of his directors and co-actors. Industry folk spoke about him in recently held interviews, recalling how he eased the gaps between offbeat and mainstream cinema. Shoojit Sircar said, “He is alive in everyday life. I miss purely talking to him, like sitting with him, and just talking.” Tigmanshu Dhulia said Irrfan’s name still pops up in his head when he is planning a venture. “If I have to do something ambitious, I would not be able to do it ever, because he is not with us here. He was one such actor for whom it was fun writing a character. As an artiste he would push me to grow more. My growth has slowed since he left us.” Homi Adajania, the director of Angrezi Medium, the actor’s last film, said Irrfan taught him to cherish every moment. Tanuja Chandra, who directed him in Qarib Qarib Singlle, said he had an “attractive” personality.

With you

After having made her admiration for him evident on occasions, Ananya Panday has given a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan by sporting a shirt from his recently released label. Netizens were quick to point out the fact that the shirt that she wore while stepping out of a yoga class belonged to Khan’s street-wear brand. News about the two have been doing the rounds for a while. After Panday spoke fondly of Khan on a chat show, she was mocked for being ignored by him at social gatherings.

You say bhai, I say jaan

Set to appear on Rajat Sharma’s chat show, Salman Khan, will be seen discussing love, or the apparent lack of it, in his life. In a promo, Khan reacts to Sharma’s questions on relationships by stating that he is “unlucky in love, sir”. “Who is your jaan these days? Who are you committed to?” he is asked, to which he says, “Sir, I am just bhai, these days. The one I wanted should call me jaan, she is also calling me bhai. What do I do?” The episode was reportedly shot in Dubai. The actor, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shares a warm rapport with Sharma, who is also a frequent face on his reality show, Bigg Boss.

PC was close to losing daughter?

Having found a friend and mentor in her mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas evidently doesn’t need to look too far when it comes to raising an independent daughter. Speaking to an international publication, she, however, added that she would struggle to discipline her daughter Malti. “I don’t know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything. I just want to see her happy. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s my goal — to see her joyous,” she said.

Also Read: Have you heard? All out for action

Voice that matters

The wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment, have found support in Indian film personalities such as Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt and Onir, who said it was “shameful” to see the athletes struggle for justice. Bhasker said the BJP MP is “consistently shielded by the government”, while Sood hoped “sports-persons of the country will win the battle”.

Also Read: Have you heard? Ayushmann Khurrana on tour

Nope, thank you

Vivek Agnihotri announced that he will not accept any award of a certain gala, where his film, The Kashmir Files, earned nominations in various categories, including the Best Director. The filmmaker is upset that the poster for Best Director nominees featured the stills of lead actors of the films, instead of the directors. In a statement, posted on Twitter, the filmmaker said he will “politely refuse to be part of unethical awards”.

Dhoom again for John?

Rumour has it that the Dhoom franchise will see the return of its favourite actor — its villain. John Abraham is set to make a comeback to the franchise, if reports are to be believed. The actor, who received rave reviews for his act in the first instalment, in which he shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, has caught the attention of filmmakers again after Pathaan, in which he left a lasting impression. It is heard that the label is keen to have him return as the antagonist again in the fourth instalment. Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan featured in past editions.