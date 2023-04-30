Have you heard? Inspired, homage or original?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is set to portray both father and son in an upcoming commercial film. Director Atlee is said to be a fan of Kamal Haasan and has given the story a unique twist inspired by 80s hits

Inspired, homage or original?

Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with south director Atlee has been making news ever since its announcement. Now, rumours are rife that the film, titled Jawan, is inspired by superhits of two Indian cinema legends—Amitabh Bachchan’s Aakhree Raasta (1986), which was an adaptation of Kamal Haasan’s Oru Kaidhiyin Diary. It is being said that both the iconic movies featured the superstars in double roles, of father and son, with revenge as its basic plot. Sources claim that Shah Rukh too plays the father and son in the upcoming commercial entertainer, which has similar conflict points. Sources attribute it to Atlee being a huge fan of Kamal and giving the ’80s hit his own twist and treatment. Whether Jawan is an adaptation or a tribute to the yesteryear hits, or an original story, we will know when the trailer is unveiled in the coming weeks.

Rani’s next finalised

Rani Mukerji was expected to take a long break after her March release, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Contrary to popular belief, the actor has reportedly confirmed her next film. The yet-untitled movie, to be helmed by choreographer-friend Vaibhavi Merchant will be backed by Yash Raj Films. As expected, the storyline and details about Rani’s character are being closely guarded. Sources inform, unlike their usual ventures, this will be a low budget film.

Baby two on the way

Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades are set to become parents again. Gabriella announced the news as she shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot, and wrote, “Reality or AI?” While Arjun showered love on her post, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Amrita Arora Ladak, among others congratulated her. Amy Jackson commented, “Oh my love! So so happy for you and your beautiful family (sic).” Arjun and Gabriella, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their son Arik on July 4, 2019.

An honour

Following the coronation of King Charles on May 6, a bevy of global music icons and stars will join the celebration. One among them is Sonam K Ahuja, who shares, “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, that celebrates His Majesty’s love for music and art.” She will be delivering a spoken word performance.

Revisiting history

Even though Vicky Kaushal couldn’t finally get onboard Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, the actor has already signed his next. Vicky is set to play Sambhaji Raje in director Laxman Utekar’s next, for producer Dinesh Vijan. The period drama is said to be titled Chhava—lion cub—as the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was known for his courage and strong belief in carrying forward the ideals, mission and legacy of his legendary father. Apart from retelling the story of the protagonist’s bravery, the narrative will also focus on his emotional love story with wife, Maharani Yesubai, who shared power with him and took all the decisions in the Maratha empire, while he was away on battles. Apparently, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play Yesubai.