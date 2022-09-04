Have you heard? Another series for Emraan Hashmi

Slated to go on floors later this year, the suspense drama series will steam on Disney+ Hotstar, in late 2023. Emraan reportedly plays a business tycoon in the show that will feature an interesting ensemble of actors

Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi

Even as Selfiee is being readied for an early 2023 release, Emraan Hashmi is set to work with Karan Johar’s production house again. However, this time around, it will be a web series that will be helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Slated to go on floors later this year, the suspense drama series will steam on Disney+ Hotstar, in late 2023. Emraan reportedly plays a business tycoon in the show that will feature an interesting ensemble of actors. While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised, pre-production is expected to begin next month. The yet-untitled series will be Emraan’s third collaboration with KJo as producer. The actor’s first film with Dharma Productions was Ungli (2014), that also starred Kangana Ranaut, who is now KJo’s bête noire.

Too time-consuming

A few weeks ago, reports were rife that Hrithik Roshan had been approached to play the lead role in the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji’s BrahmÄstra. It was said that the actor had liked the idea, but was yet to take a call on whether he would be part of it or not. Now, buzz is that Duggu has decided to let the project pass. Apparently, he is said to be doing his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, after he completes Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, with Deepika Padukone. Since he is already working on these two VFX-heavy movies, sources say, he did not believe that it would be apt to take on another VFX-heavy film, like BrahmÄstra. He doesn’t want to be limited by time-consuming projects, because he wants to do more films.

Also Read: Have you heard? Taking no chances

Nora gets questioned again by ED

Nora Fatehi, who has been made a witness by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the R200 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, was questioned again. This time around, the actor was interrogated for four hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Nora was allegedly gifted a luxury car by Sukesh. In her statement, she stated that his wife Leena Maria gave her the car for participating in an event.

Security issues?

Talking of BrahmÄstra: Part One–Shiva, last week the makers had announced that Jr NTR would be the chief guest of a grand event at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, to be held on Friday. However, a couple of hours before the event was to start, it was called off. The organisers attributed it to the denial of police permissions due to Vinayak visarjan. One source claimed that thousands of fans thronged the venue for a dekko of Jr NTR. So, to avoid any untoward incident, the organisers opted to cancel the event. They hosted a press conference instead for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

Can’t stop dancing

It appears that Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes that if you’re good at something, nothing can stop you from doing it. The actor, who suffered an injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, couldn’t resist the blaring music as she bid farewell to her Bappa on Friday evening. Despite being ruled out of action for six weeks and restricted to moving about on a wheelchair, Shilpa couldn’t resist moving to the rhythm of the song, Saami, from Pushpa: The Rise. She was joined by sister Shamita Shetty as they marked the visarjan of their Ganpati idol.

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 7 + 7 Submit Request