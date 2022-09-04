Have you heard? Another series for Emraan Hashmi

Slated to go on floors later this year, the suspense drama series will steam on Disney+ Hotstar, in late 2023. Emraan reportedly plays a business tycoon in the show that will feature an interesting ensemble of actors
Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi
Even as Selfiee is being readied for an early 2023 release, Emraan Hashmi is set to work with Karan Johar’s production house again. However, this time around, it will be a web series that will be helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Slated to go on floors later this year, the suspense drama series will steam on Disney+ Hotstar, in late 2023. Emraan reportedly plays a business tycoon in the show that will feature an interesting ensemble of actors. While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised, pre-production is expected to begin next month. The yet-untitled series will be Emraan’s third collaboration with KJo as producer. The actor’s first film with Dharma Productions was Ungli (2014), that also starred Kangana Ranaut, who is now KJo’s bête noire.
Too time-consuming
A few weeks ago, reports were rife that Hrithik Roshan had been approached to play the lead role in the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji’s BrahmÄstra. It was said that the actor had liked the idea, but was yet to take a call on whether he would be part of it or not. Now, buzz is that Duggu has decided to let the project pass. Apparently, he is said to be doing his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, after he completes Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, with Deepika Padukone. Since he is already working on these two VFX-heavy movies, sources say, he did not believe that it would be apt to take on another VFX-heavy film, like BrahmÄstra. He doesn’t want to be limited by time-consuming projects, because he wants to do more films.
Also Read: Have you heard? Taking no chances
Nora gets questioned again by ED
Nora Fatehi, who has been made a witness by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the R200 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, was questioned again. This time around, the actor was interrogated for four hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Nora was allegedly gifted a luxury car by Sukesh. In her statement, she stated that his wife Leena Maria gave her the car for participating in an event.
Security issues?
Talking of BrahmÄstra: Part One–Shiva, last week the makers had announced that Jr NTR would be the chief guest of a grand event at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, to be held on Friday. However, a couple of hours before the event was to start, it was called off. The organisers attributed it to the denial of police permissions due to Vinayak visarjan. One source claimed that thousands of fans thronged the venue for a dekko of Jr NTR. So, to avoid any untoward incident, the organisers opted to cancel the event. They hosted a press conference instead for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.
Can’t stop dancing
It appears that Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes that if you’re good at something, nothing can stop you from doing it. The actor, who suffered an injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, couldn’t resist the blaring music as she bid farewell to her Bappa on Friday evening. Despite being ruled out of action for six weeks and restricted to moving about on a wheelchair, Shilpa couldn’t resist moving to the rhythm of the song, Saami, from Pushpa: The Rise. She was joined by sister Shamita Shetty as they marked the visarjan of their Ganpati idol.
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla