Have you heard? Anurag Basu announces 'Metro...In Dino'

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will star in the upcoming anthology

Pritam, Anurag Basu, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Bhushan Kumar

Anurag Basu announced the news of his upcoming anthology, Metro... In Dino. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the director for this one, which will be composed by Pritam. Basu shared that he wanted to collaborate with “amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them”.

First release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s original album Sukoon was recently unveiled. It took him almost two years to curate it. The filmmaker has presented this album as an ode to the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar. Comprising nine songs, the album brings back the memories of ballads, making it relevant for today’s youth. Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together to work on this album.

Back in shape

Alia Bhatt was spotted up and about in the city following her delivery. The actor, who was seen leaving a yoga studio, impressed fans with her weight-loss journey. While one user praised her for returning to shape swiftly, and commented that they thought they were watching an old video, others said they missed watching the actor while she was pregnant.

Sushant’s finest work?

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath has clocked four years since its release. On the occasion, director Abhishek Kapoor reminisced about the film’s journey and also called the portrayal of Mansoor one of the finest works of the deceased actor. Kapoor shared, “The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising it, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle. Thinking about it, and the sheer grit, and passion that it took, sends shivers down our spines. I got the [chance] to experience the force of energy that Sushant was.”

New work in the pipeline for Pankaj

Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled movie. The film, touted as an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together, is currently being shot in Mumbai and will later be shot in Kolkata. The film is being directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who helmed the Taapsee Pannu-starrer, Pink. Talking about the project, Tripathi said, “There are reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy.”

Also Read: Have you heard? FIFA grand finale with Deepika Padukone

Aryan is ready to roll

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan shared the status of his first film on social media. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture of a bound script. Aryan, who will make his directorial debut, wrote: “Wrapped with the writing. Can’t wait to say action.” King Khan responded: “Thinking, believing, dreaming, done. Wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special.”

Stuck in a rut

Kirti Kulhari is all set for her short film, Rest of the Night, opposite Vishwas Kini, which sees her as a woman stuck at home during the pandemic, a situation that leads to emotional turmoil. She says, “The film is about relationships, and how they give us so much, but also take so much away. It’s a story of a woman who is unable to find closure. It lays emphasis on the need to take care of one’s mental health and the importance of expressing yourself.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Cost-cutting, anyone?

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 6 Submit Request