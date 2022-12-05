Have you heard? Cost-cutting, anyone?

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com have decided to revisit their film, which sees her play a robot, and him, a robotics specialist. Given that Amit Joshi’s directorial venture is high on VFX, the makers went back to the drawing board to rework the budget, and reschedule the shoot

Blame it on the havoc caused due to the pandemic, but filmmakers are now rethinking their budgets. The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com have also decided to revisit their film, which sees her play a robot, and him, a robotics specialist. Given that Amit Joshi’s directorial venture is high on VFX, the makers went back to the drawing board to rework the budget, and reschedule the shoot. After some back and forth, the makers began filming last month. An industry insider tells us that while Shahid reduced his fee by about Rs 2 crore, the budget for the film, including the VFX, was slashed by about Rs 15 crore. Evidently, this new approach got us thinking about priorities. Should the overall budget suffer more than the actor’s remuneration?

A film on sex education

Akshay Kumar shared at the Red Sea International Film Festival that he is making a film on sex education. Calling it an important subject, Akki pointed out that this education is absent in several places. “We learn all kinds of subjects in school, but sex is one subject I’d like all schools in the world to [discuss], because it is important.” While he didn’t reveal the title of the movie, he added, “It is going to take time to release. Perhaps [we’ll release it in] April or May. It is one of the best films I have made. I like doing these kinds of movies.”

Selective viewing

Shriya Saran, who had seen director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s 2013 Malayalam hit, Drishyam, before filming the Hindi adaptation with Ajay Devgn, didn’t watch the sequel this time around. She was pregnant, and the doctors had advised her against viewing serious content. “Back then, we [husband Andrei Koscheev and I] were in Spain and it was severely affected by COVID-19. So, I watched only comedies during my pregnancy, and the pandemic,” Shriya recalls. After they relocated to Mumbai with daughter Radha, the actor got busy juggling motherhood and movies, and didn’t have the time to watch it.

Mixing football with music

In keeping with the FIFA World Cup 2022, MTV HD is coming up with a new banger along with Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square and Ishaan Khatter. Incidentally, Ishaan was seen working out on the rapper’s songs in a social media post. Excited about teaming up with the actor, MC Square said, “Ishaan bhaiya has been supporting and encouraging me since the beginning of MTV Hustle 2.0; so, working with him has been a fun ride since he has a very good understanding of music and football. Collaborating with him has been a great experience because he is such a fun-loving person and I am looking forward to the reactions of his and my fans together.”

Aamir gets emotional

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan got emotional while talking about his father, Tahir Hussain’s struggles as a producer. Recalling the time his dad struggled to complete a film that was stuck for eight years, he shared that creditors would continue to call at their residence and demand their money. Aamir reportedly said, “The situation was so bad that we were almost on the streets.” His eyes turned moist while reminiscing about how, as a 10-year-old, he felt disheartened that he couldn’t help his father. “My father was a simple man. Maybe he didn’t realise that he should not have taken such a big loan,” he was quoted as saying.

Anand gets the better of Sonam

Sonam K Ahuja, who is at Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival, is missing hubby Anand Ahuja. They have been a couple for seven years, and she marked the occasion on social media yesterday with a special post. Alongside a picture of them twining in blue, she wrote, “Nothing compares to you.. my [one].. Miss you, Anand Ahuja #everydayphenomenal Seven years of togetherness and love #allbhaaneallday (sic).” Anand, though, had a cheeky response. “Sona, seven years in May. We start counting from the first date, not when we started talking on the phone, na!” It was Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor who seemed to enjoy their banter the most. She shared heart emojis.

Bandra babe

Ananya Panday decided to make the most of her Sunday by revisiting the by-lanes of Bandra, where she has grown up. Accompanied by her team, the Dream Girl 2 actor also indulged in some scrumptious delicacies and a cuppa at her old coffee hangout. Sharing the pictures from her outing, she wrote, “Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon.”

