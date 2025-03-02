Allu Arjun confirmed for Atlee's next with Janhvi Kapoor; Katrina Kaif shared a light-hearted anecdote about Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to her work meetings at home

Allu Arjun all the way

After months of speculation that Salman Khan would headline Atlee’s next directorial venture, we have learned that Allu Arjun, who is lovingly called Salman Khan of the south, has been confirmed for the mega-budget, two-hero period saga. The film will be backed by Sun Pictures, which produced Vijay’s Sarkar (2018), and Rajinikanth’s Jailer (2023), and his upcoming Coolie. It is being reported that the film will be made on a mega scale with a staggering budget of over R600 crores. It will feature an ensemble cast, including three leading ladies, with Janhvi Kapoor reportedly on board. Due to delays in Allu’s mythological epic with Trivikram Srinivas, Atlee’s film has been expedited as the actor wants to wrap it before March 2026.

No further delays

It was being reported that Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino has hit another roadblock, with speculation suggesting that it will not release this year as scheduled. The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others, was initially slated for 2024 but has faced repeated delays. With Anurag focusing on his next project with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, there was chatter that his priority seems to have shifted. However, T-Series, the movie’s production house, issued an official statement on Sunday confirming that Metro… In Dino is on track and will release this year.

Women are not allowed to age

Jyotika recently highlighted the rampant ageism in the Tamil film industry, revealing that female actors face significant challenges after a certain age. She shared her own experience of taking on different roles after becoming a mother at 28, but noted that the industry’s attitude towards age is a major hurdle. “It’s all to do with the age factor,” Jyotika said, emphasising that women are not allowed to age in the industry, unlike their male counterparts. She also pointed out that the lack of seasoned filmmakers creating stories with women as central characters exacerbates the problem.

Kick me out of the house

Katrina Kaif recently attended an event in Mumbai where she was honoured for her contribution to the beauty industry through her cosmetic brand. During the event, Katrina spoke about how she, at times, takes work home. She shared a light-hearted anecdote about her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to her work meetings at home. She said that whenever she has a meeting, Vicky jokingly tells her, “You basically want to kick me out of the house for the day,” because the meetings turn into a day-long activity. She also said that Vicky’s humorous response brings a smile to her face. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and often give their fans a peek into their everyday life through social media.

The grand homecoming

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has confirmed the actor’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next, SSMB 29. In an interview, when asked about Priyanka, Madhu said, “Wahin [in Hyderabad] shooting pe hain voh.” The actor had earlier dropped hints about her involvement, sharing a video of her journey to Hyderabad with the Roar of RRR as background music. She also shared pictures from her visit to the Chilkur Balaji Temple, writing, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins.” Although unconfirmed by the makers, Madhu’s statement has fuelled excitement among fans.