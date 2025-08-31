YouTube flagged Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Baaghi 4 trailer for graphic content shortly after its release on 30th August. While some netizens compared it to Animal and War 2, fans are calling it Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited mega comeback

‘A’-rated violence

The much-anticipated Baaghi 4 trailer dropped on Saturday (August 30), serving up an intense and bloody showdown between Tiger Shroff and a finger-chopping villain played by Sanjay Dutt. Billed as the franchise’s “bloodiest love story” yet, the trailer casts Tiger as a “lover-turned-avenger”, fuelled by the brutal loss of his partner, while Sanjay takes on the role of a castle-dwelling menace with a CGI tiger for company. YouTube even flagged the promo as “inappropriate for some users” owing to its graphic content. Netizens, of course, have been quick to draw parallels with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2. But Tiger’s fans are having none of it — hailing his fiery return, praising the trailer’s visceral, R-rated action, and dubbing it his “mega comeback”.

Moving on



(L-R) Meghna Lakhani, Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol

Actor Esha Deol’s former husband, Bharat Takhtani, has gone Instagram-official with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The couple recently shared cosy pictures from Madrid, sparking confirmation of their romance. Meghna posted a shot of the duo at the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, captioned, “The journey starts here.” Bharat, meanwhile, declared, “Welcome to my family” with the hashtag “it’s official.” Bharat and Esha ended their 11-year marriage in February 2024, announcing in a joint statement that their children’s welfare would remain their priority. The former couple share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

When calls went unanswered



Sushant Singh Rajput and Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his next film, Nishaanchi, starring Viineet Kumar Siingh, which hits cinemas on September 19. In a recent chat, Anurag revealed that the project was once intended for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. “This was the film I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant. But then he got two very big films — Drive (2019) and Dil Bechara (2020). My film went on the backburner, and he stopped responding, so I moved away. He wanted that validation, like every actor does. I hold no grudges,” the director told Galatta Plus. Sushant passed away in 2020.