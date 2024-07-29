When the official at the homestead in Australia told her that the little koala was named Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actor exclaimed, “Are you serious!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s new namesake

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Australia, for the shooting of her new venture, The Bluff, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. Over the weekend, the actor, who plays a former pirate in the swashbuckler drama, visited the homestead Paradise Country at Gold Coast. What surprised her most was to learn that a baby koala shared her name. When the official at the homestead told her that the little koala was named Priyanka, the Citadel actor exclaimed, “Are you serious!” and was overwhelmed with the gesture. She also shared the news on her social media with pictures from the homestead. Alongside, Priyanka wrote, “An eight-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. Thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingoes! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon (sic).” Actor-singer-husband Nick Jonas reacted to her post, saying, “You’re cute.” We sure agree.

Run Sharvari run

Sharvari is leaving no stone unturned in her prep for her next, Alpha. The actor plays an intel agent along with Alia Bhatt in YRF’s first female spy thriller being helmed by Shiv Rawail. The two women are set to begin the next adrenaline-pumped schedule today. As part of her extensive training, Sharvari is also said to have been running along Juhu beach early in the morning. Sharing some images from her run on social media, the actor wrote, “Decided to seas the day (sic),” and added the hashtag ‘Monday motivation’ to her post.

What the hack!

Javed Akhtar, who often shares his views on X, found that his account had got hacked. He notified his followers, saying, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for the Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities in X.” While one netizen suggested, “Change your password immediately,” another hoped “the issue will be resolved soon.”

A thrilling start

mid-day had first reported that late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson and Smita Thackeray’s son Aaishvary is set to make his Bollywood debut (The Other Thackeray, April 22). Now, it is being said that Anurag Kashyap will direct the young actor in his maiden movie. Produced by Ajay Rai for Prime Video, the yet-untitled movie also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. Anurag has completed a month-long shoot in Lucknow and is expected to call it a wrap in the coming week. While plot details are being kept under wraps, insiders claim that the narrative will keep cinegoers on the edge of their seats. After completing Aaishvary’s first movie, Anurag will resume filming his other project with Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.

A heavy role

Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle, sports an extravagant look in the comic caper. While the veteran actor has shot two schedules, details of his character are being closely guarded. Now, we hear that Each of the stylish Shroff’s elaborate costumes weighs 22 kilos. The actor’s look and costumes have been designed by his long-time collaborator-designer, Anna Singh. Sources tell us that the veteran actor, who is known to add his personality to his reel avatars, is sure to trigger excitement among the audiences with his Welcome to the Jungle character too.

Near the end

Rishab Shetty, who took Kantara 2 on the floors last year, is said to wrap up the shoot soon. The outdoor portions have been shot extensively in real locations, while the indoor scenes will be filmed in the coming weeks. The actor-director is said to have incorporated the prequel and the mythological elements in the narrative, which makes the movie a few minutes longer than the first Kantara (2022). Aided by extensive VFX, Kantara 2 is being readied as a big screen spectacle. Though Rishab and his producers are looking at bringing this visual extravaganza to cinemas next summer, they are planning to start the promotions around Diwali.

Three-way clash

Yesterday, mid-day reported that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is set to release on April 10, 2025, as it looks unlikely for Yash’s Toxic to meet the deadline (Grab the date, July 29). It appears that Subhash Kapoor’s directorial venture won’t have the five-day long summer weekend to itself. The date was previously booked by producer Dinesh Vijan for Diler, starring Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim. The newest Khan on the screen makes his debut with Karan Johar’s Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. On Monday, the makers of Prabhas’s Rajasaab dropped the teaser, announcing its arrival on April 10. Directed by Maruthi, the romantic horror comedy also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. Prabhas, whose stock had hit a low with a series of under-performers, is back into the reckoning after Salaar: Part 1—Ceasfire (2023), and Kalki 2898 AD. Until then, it remains to be seen who stays in the clash and who bows out.