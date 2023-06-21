Have you heard? Being choosy

Having wrapped up Tiger 3, which releases this Diwali, the actor doesn’t have any other film lined up except Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. We hear that Salman isn’t too gung-ho about the remaining scripts offered to him

Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan

Salman Khan seems to have become cautious about his future projects. One can attribute it to the underwhelming box-office performance of his last few releases. Having wrapped up Tiger 3, which releases this Diwali, the actor doesn’t have any other film lined up except Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. Director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller for YRF Spy Universe is slated to go on floors in February 2024. We hear that Salman isn’t too gung-ho about the remaining scripts offered to him. The only exceptions are Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi, and director Vishnu Vardhan’s next for Karan Johar’s banner. While Sooraj plans to take his project on floors by October, he has yet to lock his final screenplay. Meanwhile, Vishnu’s subject requires about four months of prep. There is also the sequel to Kick (2014) on the cards, but sources say producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala hasn’t cracked the screenplay yet. Guess, it will be a while before Salman faces the camera for a film.

Single time

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of World Music Day yesterday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that his new single, Raatan kaaliyan, will drop on July 4. The actor, who is known as much for his singing and music, said, “When I get to be a part of good, disruptive films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush. I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I’m creating music. I think I’m a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me.” Calling himself blessed that he can act, write songs and make music to entertain people across the world, he added, “I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music.” Raatan kaaliyan sees Ayushmann reunite with his friend, composer and long-term creative collaborator Rochak Kohli.

House bonding

It has been barely a few days since Bigg Boss OTT started streaming, and it appears that sparks are already flying between Lebanese model Jad Hadid and desi girl Jia Shankar. The two have not only struck up a bond, but also indulge in playful flirting. When he expressed his happiness about the house-mates, he showered Jia with compliments as she walked past him. “I love to see her dance in the mornings. She literally wakes me up and makes me want to see her,” he said. All praise for her, he added, “Jia is the JLo [Jennifer Lopez] of Bollywood. She has style, a really cool vibe and fantastic dance moves.” Guess, we’ll have to wait and watch if it is indeed a blossoming love or a brief romance.

Long wait for the soldier

The wait for Katrina Kaif’s solo action flick got longer. Super Soldier, to be helmed by friend Ali Abbas Zafar, was initially slated to start in 2020, but got deferred due to the pandemic. Over the past few years, both got busy with their respective commitments. Addressing questions about the film being shelved, Ali recently maintained that it is “very much happening.” He reportedly said, “I’m waiting for the right time to make the film. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space, it will definitely go on floors.” Kat will soon be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Mutual admiration society

Director R Balki’s segment in Lust Stories 2 features the novel pairing of Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi. We hear the two actors, who have several common friends, struck up a friendship on their first day of shoot. “Mrunal and Angad, who play a couple in Balki’s short, bonded over their shared love for music, particularly Punjabi songs. They would listen to Diljit Dosanjh’s tracks a lot because Angad looks up to him,” says a source. Interestingly, their love for all things Punjabi extended to food. “Though they were following a diet, they shared the home-cooked meals that came from Angad’s place. He loves parathas, so they would indulge in them during the lunch breaks,” adds our informer. Since the two actors are fitness conscious, they also worked out together on a few occasions. The anthology on modern relationships also features Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome.

It’s a girl!

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur-wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child, a daughter, early Tuesday morning at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital’s medical bulletin shared the news, saying that both the baby and the mother are doing well. Ram and Upasana had checked into the hospital on Monday evening. His megastar-father Chiranjeevi and the family visited them to welcome the little bundle of joy. Ram and Upasana, who tied the knot in 2012, announced the pregnancy last December. Yesterday, Junior NTR was among the first to congratulate his RRR co-star and his wife. He tweeted, “Welcome to the parents’ club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness.”

Break ke baad

Six years after Beyhadh, Kushal Tandon is back on the small screen. His newest venture, Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka, is a romantic drama set in a newsroom. The love story will also explore the clash of two headstrong individuals — Reyansh and Aradhana, played by Kushal and Shivangi Joshi respectively — who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Thrilled to be back on screen, he says, “I have always preferred roles that are distinctive and convincing. Reyansh’s character is just that, which made me say yes to this show.” He shares that when producer Ektaa Kapoor approached him for the show, she mentioned that the role was tailor-made for him. “So, there is a little of Kushal in Reyansh,” he adds.