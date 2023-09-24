Have you heard? Celebrations in full swing

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations have begun at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The two will tie the knot later today

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebrations began yesterday morning with a traditional haldi ceremony. The venue, Leela Palace in Udaipur, was decked with white flowers for the occasion. The chooda and sangeet ceremonies were held in the guava garden of the hotel, which is located in the middle of Lake Pichola. DJ Sumit Sethi was flown down for a ’90s-themed musical evening. Manish Malhotra, who has designed Pari’s wedding outfits, is slated to arrive today with filmmaker-friend Karan Johar. The Chopras and Chadhas landed in the lake city on Friday. Politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sanjeev Arora, and Sanjay Azad Singh, arrived in Udaipur yesterday to join the celebrations. Pari’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is rumoured to give the shaadi a miss. Sharing a picture of Pari on social media, Priyanka wrote, “I hope you are happy and content as this on your big day, little one... Always wishing you so much love.”

New track for Bebo’s Avni

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is back from her birthday vacation with family, is back in the studio. She began shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the third instalment of the Singham franchise, yesterday. mid-day broke the news earlier this year that Bebo would reprise her fiery character, Avani, opposite leading man Ajay Devgn. She will shoot some romantic scenes with him on this schedule. Kareena joined the franchise in the second instalment, Singham Returns (2014). The action drama also features Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles as Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.

Small changes

This Friday’s offering, Fukrey 3, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after some alterations. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the third instalment of the comic caper starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh has been given a U/A certificate. The visuals of former US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, etc were asked to be removed from the comic caper. The reference to Munnai Bhai MBBS in the dialogue “Jaise Sanju baba ne Maqsood bhai ko jhappi daali” was also altered. In addition to that, anti-smoking health service ads were added at the beginning and after the interval. The final cut of the comedy is said to be two hours and 30 minutes long.

Jawan for charity

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Jawan, is organising charity shows of the Atlee-directed film through the Meer Foundation, named after his late father. The idea came during an Ask SRK session on social media, when a user asked him, “Now that the film is a success, any plans for charity?” The actor-producer replied, saying, “Yeah, the whole family has been saying it. We will start with all our partners that the Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer, if I can make all of them smile, it will be most satisfying. Thanks for the idea, (sic).” The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Why Vijay can’t romance Krithi

In an interview about Jawan’s box office success, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly mentioned that he didn’t want Krithi Shetty to play his leading lady in Laabam (2021). This came as a shock to audiences, as the two actors had earlier collaborated on Uppena (2021), which won the National Award for Best Telugu Film. Vijay later clarified his reservations with the makers about signing Krithi opposite him. “In Uppena, Krithi played my daughter. When the makers of Laabam contemplated the idea of casting her as the female lead opposite me, I turned down their suggestions. How could I romance an actor who was playing my daughter in another film around the same time?” Vijay wondered. He maintained that it would have been an “awkward experience”, so he rejected the idea. He further explained, “While shooting for the climax scene, I told her to think of me as her father. My son was 15 around that time, and he is a little younger than Krithi. I also treated her as my daughter. I can never romance her on the screen.”

Varun, Keerthy take an auto ride

South actor Keerthy Suresh has reportedly begun filming with Varun Dhawan for his next, produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The two actors were spotted taking an autorickshaw ride recently after wrapping up the day’s shoot for the Hindi adaptation of Theri. Though Varun announced the project, tentatively titled VD18, on social media, there is no official word on Keerthy being the leading lady. The film, helmed by Kalees, marks the Hindi debut for Keerthy, who has previously won the National Award for Mahanati (2018). Varun sported a white vest with blue denims; his heroine opted for a grey tee with black treggings.