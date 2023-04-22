Have you heard? Celebs turn red as blue tick vanishes

Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, among others, had their blue verification tick removed from their Twitter accounts, resulting in a range of intriguing reactions

Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shahid Kapoor

Celebs turn red as blue tick vanishes

On Thursday, the Twitter verification tag, that is the blue tick, was removed from the accounts of several individuals after the micro-blogging site, under the leadership of Elon Musk, decided to make it a paid service. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, among others, lost the blue tick on their accounts, which sparked a series of interesting reactions. Shahid made light of a dialogue from his hit film, Kabir Singh, and wrote, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya? Elon, tu wahi ruk, main aaraha hu.” Bachchan had his followers in splits as he appealed to Twitter to return his blue tick. Revealing that he had even paid for the subscription, he wrote in Awadhi: “Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum. Toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya.” Bachchan said he needed the blue tick so that “people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan”. “I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?” Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, “Once upon a time there was a blue tick. Did Twitter and I live happily ever after?” Comedian Vir Das wrote, “Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on Twitter. You deal with the things they call me. I like this world. To verify an artiste, buy tickets, not ticks.”

Helping hand

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she didn’t have any help when she crossed over to Hollywood, but she wants to become “the shoulder for people to jump off of” when it comes to promoting talent from India, and other South Asian countries. Stating that she wants to showcase the “power” of the artistes from India, she said, “I feel like it is my responsibility now to be able to help people who want help from me, because I didn’t have it. It’s nice, when you come into the industry, and somebody says, ‘I’ll make a call for you’. I have that now.”

Kyunkii dealer bhi kabhi user tha?

Cocktail and Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania’s next, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, is based on a genre that was alien to him. “I have known of their popularity, but never been familiar with the saas-bahu genre. For me, it was always a story about the women in a very unique family, running a drug cartel, without the men even knowing about it.” The show gives a new dimension to the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. “When the men get involved, it becomes a story about much more, and all mayhem breaks loose. Personally, I never thought I would dabble into this genre, but, here we are, giving it our own twist.” The series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

How TV’s loved jodi got together

Film and TV actor Supriya Pilgaonkar recalled how her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar proposed to her on the sets of his Marathi film, and added that it was her mother-in-law who advised him to marry her. Supriya shared that when Sachin was making his Marathi film, Navri Mile Navryala, he was looking for the lead actress. His mother saw Supriya performing at a programme and suggested that he cast her as the heroine. She said: “Upon discovering that I was from Goa, my mother-in-law suggested that I would be a good match for him. With this, she planted a seed in his mind, although there was no such thing between us during the film’s production. At the end of the movie, after everything was finished, Sachin decided to propose to me. He was worried that I might have abandoned the film if he had proposed earlier, so he waited until the end.” The duo has featured together in several shows, including the dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

More theories on reel

Ram Setu and Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma’s next will be based on the controversies surrounding the Wuhan virus, and how it caused a pandemic. As per

reports, a source was quoted saying: “Abhishek Sharma has finished the script for his next film, which is an espionage thriller set in the backdrop of when the Wuhan virus became a global issue. It’s not a movie on the pandemic, but instead, a larger-than-life action drama that uncovers the origin story of the COVID virus. It intends to investigate the Wuhan lab leak theory with a thrilling narrative.”

Celebrating winners

National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is known for helming the Marathi film, Sairat, is making a Marathi movie on the life of Independent India’s first Olympic medalist, Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav. The film, titled Khasaba, will be mounted on a large scale. Talking about his ambitious project, Manjule said: “Along with entertaining the audience, this film will also introduce them to a brave and exceptional athlete who made India proud all over the world. My aim is to make all Indians witness his extraordinary journey.” Khasaba clinched the bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics.