Have you heard? Chalo London

Have you heard?

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Chalo London

Ranbir Kapoor is in a happy space. The actor is thrilled about the positive response to his latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. More importantly, he is making the most of his break by spending quality time with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. But come April, RK will head to London. The actor will be joined by Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol for the final schedule of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The trio will film some dramatic and action sequences in UK and Scotland. Apparently, it was director Vanga’s idea to save some of the most crucial portions for the last schedule, keeping in mind Ranbir’s look in the film. The director intends to wrap up the shoot by April-end, and then move to post-production to ready the action thriller for an Independence Day release.

Ramp on Big B’s mind

Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from the muscle tear he suffered on the right side of his rib cage, earlier this month. The Hindi cinema legend was filming an action sequence for Nag Ashwin’s Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, in Hyderabad when he got injured. But guess what Big B wants to do after he has recuperated? Walk on the ramp. The megastar, who is active on social media, shared a throwback picture of himself, sporting sunglasses and white shoes. Alongside, he wrote, “Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery. I repair.. hope to be back on the ramp soon.”

Starting on a new note

All has been quiet on the Adipurush front after its teaser was panned by movie buffs. That’s going to change now as the movie’s team is gearing up for a fresh promotional campaign. Given that Om Raut’s mythological drama starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is based on the Ramayana, the makers have decided to kick off the campaign on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. “In keeping with the epic, Adipurush celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Since Lord Ram is said to be the face of ultimate good, the makers felt Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, is the perfect day to launch the campaign afresh. So the new communication will be out on March 30, on the special occasion,” said a source.

Content rules

Rani Mukerji is upbeat about the response to her latest film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Enthused by the jump in collections on Sunday, she said, “I’ve always believed that a good film will resonate with people, and they will go to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting.” The actor added, “If we make a good film, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community-viewing experience.”

Celebrating motherhood

Sonam K Ahuja celebrated her first Mother’s Day in UK on Sunday. Husband Anand Ahuja made it special with a social media post lauding her commitment to motherhood. The couple, who welcomed son Vayu last August, hosted a Mother’s Day dinner at their London home to celebrate the occasion with fellow mothers.

Sing with me

mid-day had reported that Salman Khan has gone behind the mic for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Salman singing again, February 12). We now know that the actor-producer has lent his voice to Jee rahe the hum. The new track sees him reunite with composer Amaal Malik over eight years since Main hoon hero tera (Hero, 2016). Salman’s long hair in the song has garnered a mixed response from netizens.

It’s disco time

Working together on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F have struck up a friendship. During their recent UK schedule, while waiting for their shot, the two did an impromptu dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s It’s the time to disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Sharing a dekko of their jig on social media, Alaya wrote, “While you’re waiting to be called onto set, it’s the time to awkwardly disco.” Manushi’s caption read: “Some shoot in the middle of the shoot.”

Trailer trouble

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, which was said to have been pulled down from YouTube, is making its presence felt again. Sources claim it was made private after courting controversy for comparing the situation of daily-wage labourers during the lockdowns to that of refugees during the 1947 Partition. Now, the makers have released a new version, in which the comparison has been removed. The background narration has been altered as well. Sinha, who shot the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-led film in black-and-white, shared, “Mughal-e-Azam was re-released in colour for today’s time, and we’re doing the opposite. But I believe films are made with your heart. And Bheed is exactly that.”