If reports are to be believed, Dhanush has collaborated with Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney for an upcoming international project. It is reportedly a Sony Productions film, titled Street Fighter

Dhanush and Sydney Sweeney. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood calling

No one saw this coming! If reports are to be believed, Dhanush has collaborated with Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney for an upcoming international project. It is reportedly a Sony Productions film, titled Street Fighter. The online reports claim that the duo has wrapped up filming, and it is currently in post-production. While none of the parties have commented on the speculation, Dhanush and Sydney’s fans have expressed excitement over the reported collaboration. If true, the film will mark Dhanush’s third international project after The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018) and the Netflix feature, The Gray Man (2022).

Tigress for Tiger

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has been signed for producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed feature Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff. This will be the Punjabi actor’s first full-fledged film after Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar. Sonam had a cameo in Street Dancer 3D (2020) and Bala (2019). Tiger took to his Instagram Stories to welcome Sonam. He shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have Sonam Bajwa in the Baaghi Universe.” Filming for Baaghi 4 has begun, and Sonam is expected to join the set soon. The actioner, directed by A Harsha, will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

Ready for the paranormal

It is a collaboration we love and have missed for 14 years—Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. On Monday, the actor was on the set with his favourite director to begin the shoot of their film, Bhooth Bangla. Akshay took to his Instagram handle, to share the new poster of the film, captioning it: “Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite Priyadarshan as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy Bhooth Bangla today. Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga April 2, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye.” Paresh Rawal will also join the cast.

What’s the big deal?

Siddharth; (right) A still of Pushpa 2: The Rule

South star Siddharth, who is known for his work in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Jigarthanda (2014), among others, does not approve of the recently released Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. A clip from Siddharth’s recent interview has gone viral, in which the actor can be heard comparing the Allu-starrer to the roadside construction done by JCB machines. He told the Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri, “That’s all marketing. It’s not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction, and crowds will gather automatically. So, it’s not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar. They [Pushpa 2] had a song and a film, so okay. In India, there’s no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality.” Despite the quality, the film did manage to pull massive crowds to the theatres, making it India’s biggest openers. So far, Pushpa 2: The Rule has reportedly collected R880 crore worldwide.

Meri Maa

Salman Khan; (right) Sohail Khan with mother Salma Khan

It’s known that Salman Khan dotes on mother, Salma Khan. On her 83rd birthday, Salman shared a video on Instagram of his mother dancing with his brother Sohail Khan. The Khan family celebrated her birthday at daughter Arpita Khan’s newly launched restaurant in Mumbai. He captioned the video, “Mummyyyyyy, happy birthday... Mother India, our world...” Sohail added a few more dancing videos to Instagram with the tag “Mother India.”

Only the audience matters

There’s no doubt that Kartik Aaryan is raking in millions, and his peers are green with envy. In his latest GQ interview, Kartik candidly spoke about the lack of support he feels from the film industry despite his recent successes, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Addressing the perception of his standing within Bollywood, he remarked, “I won’t get support from anyone in the industry. Everyone can sense that a large portion of them are waiting for my failure.” The actor expressed that he has no interest in earning the approval of anyone in the industry. He only wants to win over his audience. “They’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need,” he added in the interview.