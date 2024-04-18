Have you heard? From extended cameo to the lead role

Shah Rukh Khan was initially supposed to play a cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's upcoming film 'King'. However, makers have incorporated changes to the script giving Khan's character more significance

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan



It is known that Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Siddharth Anand to produce an action thriller, which also marks the big-screen debut of his actor-daughter Suhana Khan. While the superstar was initially said to have an extended cameo in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial venture, now rumours are rife that he will play the lead in the film tentatively titled King, while Suhana will essay the parallel lead. Apparently, the screenplay has undergone quite a few changes. As a result, SRK’s character—who is a mentor to Suhana’s character and rescues her a few times in the narrative—has gained greater significance. Sujoy and Sid are now looking to begin pre-production next month and take the big-budget thriller on floors this August. In the wake of these changes, the makers are contemplating a late 2025 release.

May date for geopolitical thriller?

In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, which begin today, several film releases have been rescheduled. Consequently, save for Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth on May 10, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji on May 24, there is no noteworthy movie arriving next month. However, talk in the trade is that John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar’s Tehran could salvage the dry summer month in cinemas. Debutant director Arun Gopalan’s geopolitical thriller was initially slated to arrive in the Republic Day 2023 window. It was deferred after the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, in which John played the antagonist, was announced for the same date. Now, talk in the trade is that Tehran makers are eyeing the May 17 window to have a solo release. “The final decision will be taken in a couple of days,” said a source.

Sudden change in plans

On Wednesday, multiplexes announced April 19 as Cinema Lovers Day and that they would sell movie tickets at R99 on the occasion. Soon enough, the makers of today’s releases, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, also came out with ads promoting the offer. However, most netizens were not too excited by the offer. Pointing out that theatres across India already celebrated Cinema Lovers Day on February 23, they questioned the intent as April 19 also marks the start of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Wondering if the discounted price would discourage people from voting, one social media user wrote, “They could have instead combined this offer with voting; whoever shows the inked finger gets a discount.” Tagging the Election Commission of India, the netizen added, “If schools, colleges and offices are closed, why can’t movie theatres be closed for the polling day?” Eventually, the multiplexes withdrew the offer last morning, much to the shock and surprise of the two films’ producers and distributors.

A b’day tribute

Chiyaan Vikram turned 58 on Wednesday. To mark the special occasion, Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, which are backing his next, Thangalaan, paid him a tribute with a dekko of the much-anticipated period action thriller. The film’s director Pa Ranjith said, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team.” Excited by the collaboration of the two studios, he expressed confidence in the movie reaching its target audience. The filmmaker added, “On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts he has put in, which helped the film get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

Fun times ahead

Nora Fatehi, who is currently basking in the response to her last release, Madgaon Express, is said to be in the reckoning for two more comedies. Reportedly, the actor-dancer is being considered for a principal part in Bhoot Police 2. The first instalment of the horror comedy starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar and Jacqueliene Fernandez. The other film in question is with director Akshat Varma, who scripted Delhi Belly (2011) and helmed Saif’s Kaalakaandi. While things on these two films are yet to be finalised, Nora has Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, and Matka with Varun Tej lined up. News is also that director Sajid Khan’s new comedy, 100 percent, that will be revived with a revised script.