Have you heard? Gigi Hadid explores India

After the launch of NMACC, Gigi was spotted at Mumbai's CSMT and Gateway of India

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who arrived in the country for the launch of a cultural centre, was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. She also visited the Gateway of India as she continued to explore the country during her stay. Thanking the Ambanis for their invitation, Hadid shared the images on Instagram and wrote, “Warmest thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai. It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class cultural centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India,” she wrote, adding that she had an “unforgettable first trip to India”.

April engagement?

Ever since Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife. However, a source has claimed that the duo will soon make their relationship official at an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April. According to reports, the ceremony will be graced by their family members.

Janhvi, beau visit temple

Perhaps, there is enough smoke to prove there is a fire? A video of Janhvi Kapoor visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is doing the rounds on social media.

Kapoor, dressed in a pink and light green lehenga, was seen offering prayers along with Pahariya and her sister, Khushi Kapoor. Pahariya, the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde, was spotted posing with Janhvi’s dad, Boney Kapoor, at the NMACC launch recently.

Idol 13 gets its winner

Rishi Singh, 19, from Ayodhya, emerged to be the winner of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13. The singer, who says he wasn’t even sure if he’d be selected in the first round of auditions, started his career by singing bhajans and kirtans during his early years. “Nothing could be a bigger achievement than this,” he said of his win, adding, “I achieved this because I never stopped dreaming. I want to achieve greater heights in music.”

On that podcast

At a press conference yesterday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about the controversial statements she made about ‘politics’ within Bollywood. “When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. So, I started with when I was young, when I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40 years old. I was talking about the truth of my journey. I think, now, I am comfortable to talk about that phase of my life. I have had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred then. I forgave, and moved on a long time ago. I made my peace with it. That’s why it was easy.”

Remembering Tunisha

TV actor Sheezan Khan shared a few memorable moments with his late ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, from the sets of their show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The duo dated before the actress committed suicide on December 24, 2022, sending Khan into custody. Sharing the moments on social media, he also penned a poem for her, in which he refers to her as a “fairy”. Fans responded to his post and commented about their screen outing.

Singer turns actor!

Shannon K, daughter of the veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, is set to make her Hindi film debut with Chal Zindagi, the first look poster of which was launched yesterday. The film also stars Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vashist, Vivaan Sharma and Vikram Singh in prominent roles. The story revolves around four individuals who start their journeys from different cities on bikes, and traverse the highest motorable road in the world in Leh-Ladakh. “While being busy with my singing career in America, I always dreamt of working in a Bollywood movie. I am happy that my dream is coming true. It’s a bonus that I got to sing with papa,” Shannon said.