Have you heard? Happy times

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi’s Mukhe Bhaat ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Basu had recently revealed the nickname of her daughter

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover and daugher Devi

Over the weekend, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated daughter Devi’s Mukhe Bhaat ceremony. Family and friends joined the celebrations marking the introduction of solid food to the baby’s diet. Bipasha dressed Devi in a red Banarasi saree with golden motifs for her big day. Sharing a video of the celebrations, the couple wrote, “Devi’s Mukhe Bhaat. Durga Durga.” Last week, Bipasha shared that their daughter got her nickname. Alongside a video, she wrote, “Devi’s daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma. Suits her perfectly. Bong girl got her daak naam (sic).”

New producer in tinsel town

Another leading lady is expanding her horizons. Buzz is that Kriti Sanon is turning producer now. Eager to explore different aspects of movie-making, the actor was so taken by a subject she recently heard that she reportedly decided to back it, besides acting in it. The yet-untitled slice-of-life drama is being planned as a direct-to-digital release. Not surprisingly, it has become Kriti’s passion project and she is sparing no effort in realising her dream production debut. The director and other details about the project are being kept under wraps for now. The actor is keen to release the film next year as it also marks a decade in the industry, since her debut with Nenokkadine (Telugu, 2014) and Heropanti (Hindi, 2014).

Jolly good sequel plans

During the recent promotional interactions for his web series, Asur 2, Arshad Warsi confirmed that Jolly LLB 3 is on the cards. Sharing that Akshay Kumar will also return to play his character, the actor revealed that director Subhash Kapoor’s third instalment of the legal drama will go on floors early next year. Apparently, this time around, their characters, both lawyers and known as Jolly, will fight against each other in court.

London calling

After playing a righteous cop in Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah ventures into the lesser-explored world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS) in his next, Ulajh. He has joined co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew, and director Sudhanshu Saria in London. Upbeat with the year so far, he says, “I’m really looking forward to shooting with Janhvi, Roshan and Sudhanshu.”

Sara chooses her mementos

Several actors are known to keep mementos from their movies. Sara Ali Khan is no exception. The young actor, who has been keeping trinkets belonging to her characters since her Kedarnath days (2018), continues the tradition with her latest, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke too. We hear she has chosen the blue saree and mangalsutra that she wore in director Laxman Utekar’s romcom. During a recent visit to Siddhivinayak temple with her co-star Vicky Kaushal, he revealed that during inter-city tours for the film’s promotions, the sleep-deprived Sara picked a pillow from an airport lounge. “Airport se kaun takiya le kar jaata hai?” he jested, adding, “She slept there for 10 minutes and liked a pillow. So, she carried it with her to the next three states [that we had to travel to].”

B’day with her boys

Sonam K Ahuja recently turned a year wiser and celebrated her special day with husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu and friends in London. Incidentally,

her 38th birthday also marked her first as a mother. She chose red as her colour for the day. Alongside pictures of the celebrations, scrumptious food and cake, she wrote, “My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday! Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully.” Sonam will soon be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, a remake of the Korean crime thriller of the same name.

Max-ed out

Adipurush producers’ plans of releasing Om Raut’s directorial venture in IMAX, besides 2D and 3D, has come to nought. Considering that the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer is based on the Ramayan, the makers felt it is most suitable for the format. However, Hollywood’s superhero offering, The Flash, which releases on the same day (June 16), had blocked the required screens long in advance. Apparently, it is an IMAX policy that two films in the format can’t open in cinemas simultaneously. So, left with no other option, the makers of Adipurush makers aborted their plans of releasing the film in IMAX format.

Mangal loses fight to cancer

Mangal Dhillon passed away late Saturday evening after a long battle with cancer. The veteran actor-filmmaker was hospitalised in Ludhiana, before his family took him home recently. He was 64. Starting with Katha Sagar, he shot to fame for his portrayal of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s iconic teleserial, Buniyaad (1986). Subsequently, he featured in several shows like The Great Maratha (1994-95), Param Vir Chakra (1988), Yug (1996-98), and movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat, Dayavan (1988), Vishwatma (1992), and Train To Pakistan (1998).