Director Imtiaz Ali is now uniting actors Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari for a yet-untitled "pure and intense romantic" web show

Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Imtiaz Ali

After the success of Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) with Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali is apparently now making a web series. The director, who has helmed films like Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015), is now uniting actors Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari for a yet-untitled “pure and intense romantic” web show. Sources close to the project reveal that Imtiaz is planning to take it on floor from February 26, and will shoot it in a “start to finish schedule.” This web series has come as a surprise as the filmmaker had announced that his next would be The Idiot of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri. We have learnt that Imtiaz is working on three scripts this year.

Dance off in Hyderabad

Tabu is all set to showcase her classical dancing skills in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. The actor shot a new song for the horror comedy in Hyderabad recently.

The film’s choreographer, Pony Verma, took to her social media platforms to share a picture with her after wrapping up the dance number. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Shot a fab song again, look out,” tagging Tabu in her Instagram story. She also posted a picture of the film’s clapboard and a veena, which was used as a prop in the shoot.

Holy beginning

After receiving critical acclaim for their film Vadh (2022), Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have now joined forces for the sequel. The actor duo started shooting for the film after taking a dip in the Ganges at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The 2022 web thriller was directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and he is back in the director’s chair for the second instalment as well. Vadh 2 is expected to drop on OTT later this year. The 2022 thriller also starred Manav Vij, and Saurabh Sachdeva.