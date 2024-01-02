Have you heard? John Abraham buys a bungalow

John Abraham has reportedly bought a bungalow in Khar. The sprawling bungalow, measuring 5,416 sq ft, is said to have cost the actor-producer Rs 70.83 crore

John Abraham

Several B-Town celebrities have invested in real estate in the recent times. The latest addition is John Abraham, who has reportedly bought a bungalow in Khar. The ground plus two-storeyed property is in a lively neighbourhood. The sprawling bungalow, measuring 5,416 sq ft, is said to have cost the actor-producer R70.83 crore. Interestingly, he has acquired the entire plot spanning 7,722 sq ft on which the bungalow stands. We also hear that John paid a stamp duty of R4.24 crore on the transaction that was registered on December 27.

Click us if you can

It appears that all is well between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwarii after all. When Saif Ali Khan’s son was spotted with a mystery female friend last week, it was being speculated that he and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter had drifted apart. However, they were recently spotted driving together, indicating that things are hunky-dory between them. But what was surprising was that Ibrahim was the one trying to cover his face this time around. When the duo were seen together, Palak would try to cover up her face. Wonder what are they feeling so shy about?

The partying season continues

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has registered huge box-office numbers despite its marathon length and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) giving it an ‘A’ rating. We hear that the makers are planning to host a big bash at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex this weekend. Sources claim that the who’s who of Bollywood is expected to join the revelry with the film’s cast—Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri and others. Not to forget, by then, the action drama will have crossed R500-crore mark at the domestic box-office too. So, party toh banti hai.

Another tiger film for Kabir

After 11 years since Ek Tha Tiger, director Kabir Khan is planning another tiger flick. This time around, it is said to be a larger-than-life human drama titled Babbar Sher. The filmmaker has finalised his script and is keen to cast an A-list star for the titular role of a lion-hearted man. He has reportedly discussed the idea with a top actor, who has expressed his interest in it. For now, Kabir is working with Kartik Aaryan on Chandu Champion that is slated to release this June.

Getting beefy

Manoj Bajpayee has got himself a new look for 2024. Known for his acting chops, the actor has now got a packful of abs. He shared one of his rare shirtless pictures on social media, saying, “New Year, new me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?” Director dost Anurag Kashyap reacted calling him a “Chhupa Rustom,” while The Family Man co-actor Sharib Hashmi wondered, “Where had you hidden these abs?”

Kapoor sisters get candid

In keeping with the family theme of Koffee with Karan 8, this week’s episode has sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor gracing the couch. And going by the promo, it looks like host Karan Johar has got some candid confessions from the Kapoor kudis. In one instance, when asked who are the three people on her speed dial, Janhvi names ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor, ‘Khushu’ aka Khushi and Shiku, hinting at rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. When Karan probed Khushi about reports of her dating The Archies co-actor Vedang Raina, she alluded to a scene from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om. “You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there is a row of people saying, ‘Om and I, we are just good friends,’” she said, much to the host and her sister’s amusement.