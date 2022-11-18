Have you heard? Now, this

According to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan will be launched in a film directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze, for Karan Johar’s production company

Karan Johar and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is apparently set to foray into Indian cinema with Karan Johar’s next. According to reports, Khan will be launched in a film directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze, for Johar’s production company. Reports suggest that the film will revolve around the armed forces and will begin production in 2023. Khan has worked as an assistant director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Nose for news

In an interview, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, actor and friend of Alia Bhatt, discussed Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in their conversations. Highlighting that Kapoor is always around the duo when they gossip, she added that while he doesn’t contribute to the conversation, he asks a lot of questions. Despite his distant demeanour, Kapoor is known to be quite the gossip monger in Bollywood. Discussions on his love for spicy industry news came to the fore on Koffee With Karan, where he was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan for his love for gossip.

Malala’s film to release in Pak

Joyland is set to have a joy ride in Pakistan. The south Asian country has reversed its ban on Saim Sadiq’s Cannes-winning Oscar contender, according to a senior advisor to the government. Salman Sufi, the head of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s strategic reforms unit, who has been a vocal opponent of the ban, revealed the news on Twitter. He said that the film — which sees Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai as executive producer — would now be allowed to release, albeit with some minor cuts. “The decision is a simple yet powerful message that the government stands by freedom of speech and safeguards it, and cannot allow mere smear campaigns or disinformation to be used as choking creative freedom,” Sufi reportedly said.

It’s a wrap

Ranveer Singh has finished shooting for Cirkus, which sees him join forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of Cirkus. Singh also hinted that Shetty has a ‘master plan’ with regard to the film’s promotions, which will commence soon.

Yes and no

Despite rumours of them being a couple, Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Gill, who appeared on a chat show hosted by Sonam Bajwa, revealed some details of their relationship. Asked who he thought the fittest female actor in Bollywood is, Gill took Khan’s name. Bajwa asked him if they were dating, to which he responded stating, “Maybe.” Probed further, he said, “Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not.”

This take

Ayushmann Khurrana has pinned the blame of the box office failure of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, on India’s dislike for homosexuals. Calling India a homophobic country, the actor pointed to his experience of dabbling in unique subjects when discussing what works, and what doesn’t. The film, which starred Vaani Kapoor, was a love story.

Back on set

Kartik Aaryan headed to Rajkot to shoot his film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and shared travel pictures on social media. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film had sparked controversy due to its title, which has a reference to the Hindu God, Vishnu. This marks the second collaboration of Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Who’s got the deal?

Discussion around the OTT rights to actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding have been doing the rounds for a while. After it was reported that one streaming platform had purchased the rights for a whopping amount, it is now stated that a few more streaming platforms are in conversation with the couple.

Ajay heads to Goa

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller movie Drishyam 2, which will release today, is set to have a special screening at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter to share a video of Devgn along with the update that the film will be screened on November 21 in Goa, where it has been shot. Devgn will attend the special screening.

