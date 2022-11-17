Have you heard? Done deal

Akshay Kumar confirmed that he is part of a biopic on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film, touted to be India’s first coal mine rescue film, is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai

Akshay Kumar

After months of speculation, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he is part of a biopic on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989. The film, touted to be India’s first coal mine rescue film, is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who has earlier worked with Kumar on the National Award-winning film, Rustom. While responding to union minister of coals and mines, Prahlad Joshi’s tribute to Gill on the 33rd anniversary of the rescue, Kumar shared, “Grateful to you for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission, [on] this day, 33 years ago. It’s an honour for me to portray Jaswant Singh Gill in my upcoming film. It’s a story like no other!” The film, which is currently being shot, reportedly also stars Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, discussion around Kumar’s association with the much-discussed comic caper, Hera Pheri — also starring Paresh Rawal —continued on social media.

Tale to tell

Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-warming story of mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. Highlighting how the late actor was once being hit on by an Italian man during her visit to Italy, she shared that when Boney learnt of the incident, he left his daughters at home in Mumbai and flew to Italy to be with Sridevi. Her most cherished pictures, she further shared, are those of the couple from their early years of togetherness.

Not cinema, just OTT

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy crime-thriller tells the tale of an underdog. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Shashank, known for the Dulhania franchise, said that working on a new genre of comedy was fascinating. “Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer, which will keep the viewers guessing till the end.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Bail, at last!

Bidding adieu

Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog, and penned an emotional note for him. Big B took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding the golden retriever, when he was just a puppy. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us.” Bachchan recently concluded the promotional leg of his recent release, Uunchai, which also features Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Also Read: Have you heard? A tough front

Banda zidd pe ada

As though criticism around his appointment as participant of Bigg Boss 16 wasn’t enough, #MeToo accused Sajid Khan seems to have courted controversy yet again. Among the contestants who have been flouting the rules of the house by smoking outside the smoking zone, Khan was reprimanded by the makers. After it was announced that the makers would seal the smoking room, the contestants were pulled up by Bigg Boss, who stated, “If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains?” Khan was heard responding to the criticism, stating, “I am not going to apologise”. Needless to say, the Twitterverse sprung into action soon after.

Farah and Kjo as hosts

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are set to host the next edition of IIFA Rocks. Khan, who has previously hosted the show, shared, “I’ll be back in February, exactly nine months later. And with Karan as my co-parent, sorry co-host, it’s going to be an absolute riot, I promise. Main hoon naa.” The show will have live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya.

Clearing the air in style

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been in the news of late due to speculation around her marriage to a businessman, took to Instagram to clear the air. Sharing an image that saw her dressed as a man, she cheekily wrote: “Introducing my businessman husband.” In a previous interview, she had stated that the responsibility of finding a suitable groom for her lies with her parents. She also added that her mother is already searching for a match.

First look of Anurag’s next

Anurag Kashyap’s next, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is set to premiere at the Square at Marrakesh International Film Festival’s 19th edition. The film is set to release in India in January 2023. Kashyap says, “The film is a labour of love, and it has been fun putting it together with amazing collaborations from Amit Trivedi, and our lyricist Shellee.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal