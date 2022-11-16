Have you heard? Bail, at last!

Jacqueline had reportedly sought bail stating that since the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed, there was no need for the law enforcement authorities to ask for her custody

Jacqueline Fernandez

Tuesday brought some good news for Jacqueline Fernandez, as the Patiala House Court granted her bail in the R200 crore money-laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. She had reportedly sought bail stating that since the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed, there was no need for the law enforcement authorities to ask for her custody. She had been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary chargesheet. Sources say Jacky seemed a little relieved with the order of Special Judge Shailendra Malik. The Ram Setu actor, who had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times, was previously granted interim bail on September 26. The agency opposed her bail plea, claiming, “She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money.”However, the court wondered why the ED has not arrested the actor yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a Look-Out-Circular (LOC)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” the court asked before granting her bail.

Anniversary surprise

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed four years as husband and wife. Since she had prior work commitments, he decided to go the extra mile for her. Along with a picture of Deepika clicked by him, Ranveer wrote, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.” He also added, “P.S.: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed. Take notes and thank me later, gentlemen.” Wonder what DP has to say to that now.

Devi’s homecoming

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover brought their newborn daughter home yesterday. The couple, who welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning, have named their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bips and KSG were photographed while leaving from the hospital and later, when they reached home. After the birth of their daughter, the couple shared the news on social media with a post, saying, “The physical manifestations of our love, and blessings of Ma, is here now, and she is divine.”

Also Read: Have you heard? A tough front

Aaja nach le

Those who have seen the trailer of An Action Hero know that Malaika Arora has a special track in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer. It turns out she’s not the only glam quotient in the action drama. We hear that Nora Fatehi also has a special song in the upcoming release helmed by Anirudh Iyer. A leaked video from the set gives a glimpse of some of her sizzling moves in Aanand L Rai’s production venture. Reportedly, the film’s makers have opted for a recreation of Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot’s chartbuster, Nasha, for Nora’s special number.

Also Read: Have you heard? No hera pheri here!

Festival with a cause

Jackie Shroff, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Suresh Wadkar have joined as Goodwill Ambassadors for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) for the second consecutive year. They are known for their constant support and initiatives towards environmental conservation and climate change. ALT EFF has been one of India’s only film festivals focused on sustainability. Jackie, who is passionate about movies and environment, said, “I would suggest people watch movies that are going to be showcased which are based on the environment and you will have an idea that climate change is real.”

Ritika bags Sam’s song

It was being reported that Samantha would feature in the special song in Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha. However, Ritika Singh, of Irudhi Suttru and Oh My Kadavule fame was signed on instead. Apparently, Sam couldn’t commit the dates required due to her prior commitments and health issues. Ritika has reportedly finished shooting for the pacy number. King Of Kotha is slated to release next year.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal