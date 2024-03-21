Have you heard? We hear that Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a possible collaboration

Vishal Bhardwaj and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, while his next, Chandu Champion is being readied for a June release. Now, we hear that Kartik is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a possible collaboration. The Khufiya maker has offered a gritty thriller to him, and apparently, the discussions are progressing in a positive direction. If all goes well, the film will be produced by both the filmmaker and the actor. Vishal is planning to begin filming later this year, after Kartik wraps up the third edition of the horror comedy franchise. Interestingly, the new venture will also mark Vishal’s return to the big screen after Pataakha (2018), as his directorial ventures since then were released directly on OTT.

A sweet realty deal

After several of his industry colleagues made strategic investments in real estate, Tiger Shroff is the latest to be bitten by the bug. The action star has acquired a swanky property in Pune, reportedly for R7.5 crore. He is said to have paid a stamp duty of R52.5 lakh for the 4,248 sq ft luxurious abode located in an upscale project. After registering the transaction on March 5, Tiger didn’t waste any time in leasing out the property. The actor has given it to a beverage company for a monthly rent of R3.5 lakh. Tiger, who is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this Eid, also owns a sprawling eight-bedroom apartment in a high-profile residential complex in Khar.

Insensitive Censor Board?

The makers of Randeep Hooda’s SwatantryaVeer Savarkar were said to be facing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hurdles till last evening. Apparently, the censor certificate for the Hindi version of the biopic on the freedom fighter came only around 2 pm yesterday. “According to the rules, we can apply for certification in other languages only after the film has been cleared in the main language,” said a source. Sharing that the makers could apply for the certification of the Marathi version only last afternoon, our informer added, “The CBFC has often been in the news for wrongdoings in recent times. The high-handed officials of the CBFC intentionally kept the Savarkar biopic hanging till the last day, and consequently jeopardised its Marathi release.”

Experiencing earthquake

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and son SS Karthikeya experienced an earthquake in Japan yesterday. Alongside a picture of his smartwatch alert, Karthikeya shared the news of the earthquake, saying, “Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!” They were both reported to be safe. Previously, Rajamouli hinted that his next venture, an adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu, is in pre-production.

All set for an epic journey ahead

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha. The actor, who is working on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic, opened up about his personal and professional life. Not hiding his joy about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War next, he said, “It is an opportunity every actor is hoping for. I’ve loved his films, I’ve loved him as a director. He is the master of his craft, and to get this opportunity means the world to me.” Vicky further told the host of the Jio TV show, “I’m looking forward to start that journey because it’s going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with two amazing actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Having worked with them individually in Sanju and Raazi [2018], I’m looking forward to being on the same set.”

Twice as nice

Shreya Chaudhary, who earned notice for her performance in Bandish Bandits (2020) and followed it up with Commando (2023), is thrilled about her next, The Mehta Boys. Reason: it also marks Boman Irani’s directorial debut. “It is not every day that one gets a chance to be directed by a creative mastermind like Boman sir! I got to learn so much under his guidance in The Mehta Boys and I’m honoured that he felt I was good enough to be a part of his vision,” she beams. This year will also see her reprise her role of Tamanna Sharma in the second season of Bandish Bandits.

Bold new role

Buoyed by the response to her OTT film Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her maiden web series, Daldal. Asserting that we are in the age of content and actors can shine bright with such opportunities, the actor said, “It is a perfect project to show a completely new side to my performance.” Declining to reveal more as filming for the Suresh Triveni-directed show is yet to begin, Bhumi added, “I play a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious.”

Change in plans

Earlier this year, the filming of Salman Khan’s The Bull, produced by Karan Johar, was delayed due to rewriting of the script and reworking of the logistics. Now, it is being said that the action-drama will go on floors around November. Vishnuvardhan’s directorial venture revisits Indian government’s Operation Cactus, led by Brigadier Farukh Bulsara aka Bull, to prevent 200 Sri Lankan militants from carrying out a coup against Maldives president Paumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1988. Before beginning The Bull, Salman will shoot for director AR Murugadoss’ next action entertainer for producer Sajid Nadiadwala.