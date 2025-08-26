Have you heard? Kartik Aaryan has reportedly responded positively to Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan for a zombie thriller. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar has been postponed to 2027 from Christmas 2026

Kartik jumping from creature to corpses

Actor Kartik Aaryan is keen on proving his versatility and has his schedule packed with back-to-back projects. Having wrapped up Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with director Sameer Vidwans, he is now focused on Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be titled romantic drama, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s creature comedy Nagzila. He also has Captain India, directed by Chak De! India (2007) filmmaker Shimit Amin in his kitty, which is slated to go on floors in March 2026. Now the buzz is that Kartik is in advanced discussions with Shershaah (2021) director Vishnuvardhan for a new feature film. The project is understood to be a zombie thriller, a genre that the actor has been waiting to explore. He has reportedly responded positively to the filmmaker’s vision and is expected to start shooting in July 2026. However, the actor is committed to completing Basu’s film before the year ends, and before moving on to his upcoming line-up. Interestingly, he isn’t the only star exploring the zombie space, as Ranveer Singh is also said to be planning one with Jai Mehta after he wraps up Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Manoj’s double dhamaka

Manoj Bajpayee

Nearly 10 months after its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Manoj Bajpayee will return to cinemas with National Award-winning director Raam Reddy’s Jugnuma (The Fable) releasing in India on September 12. His last theatrical outing was Joram (2023). The momentum for Manoj continues, as the trailer of his Netflix thriller Inspector Zende dropped on Monday as well, while season three of his hit web series, The Family Man, is gearing up to stream later this year. Anurag Kashyap, who is presenting the film, is reuniting with the actor after Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He described Jugnuma as “deeply humane yet magical in the way it unfolds”, praising the performance as “restrained, enigmatic, and profoundly moving — unlike anything we’ve seen before.” Executive producer, Guneet Monga Kapoor, said the film “felt like a mirror” that “unsettled me, comforted me, and reminded me of cinema’s deepest purpose. This film feels like a modern classic in the making.”

Delay in changing avatar

Amar Kaushik and Vicky Kaushal

The much-anticipated mythological epic Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly been delayed and is now expected to release in 2027 instead of its planned Christmas 2026 slot. The postponement is apparently due to Vicky’s ongoing work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which has taken longer than expected to wrap. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Mahavatar will see Vicky as Lord Parashurama. We have learnt that the role requires months of physical training, extensive shooting, and extensive post-production because of its heavy reliance on visual effects and world-building. Production, once slated to begin later this year, is now likely to commence around April 2026. Industry buzz suggests the makers may eye an Independence Day 2027 release. Interestingly, the second film in the animated film franchise, Mahavtar, is also on the same topic, titled Mahavtar Parshuram. The first film in the franchise, Mahavtar Narsimha, is set to become the first Indian animated film in history to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

Marriage: To do or not to do?

Shehnaaz Gill in ‘Ikk Kudi’

The teaser of Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi was unveiled on Monday (August 25), offering a glimpse into a marriage dilemma told across two generations. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote: “Excited to share! Ikk Kudi teaser, I hope you will like it. Even if the world changes, some stories never change.” The film opens in 1955 and shifts to 2025, with Shehnaaz portraying the central character caught between dreams and fears of marriage. “When it comes to girls, some things never really change,” she remarks in the teaser. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 19, distributed worldwide by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Back after a break

Prabhas in the poster of ‘The Raja Saab’

Telugu star Prabhas has resumed filming his upcoming project The Raja Saab in Hyderabad after production was briefly halted due to the recent union strike. According to 123Telugu, the latest schedule will continue until the end of the month, with key scenes featuring Prabhas and other cast members. The unit is expected to shift to Kerala on September 17. “We are aiming to wrap the film by the end of October,” producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed, adding that the release has been locked for January 9, 2026. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal, with Sanjay Dutt playing Prabhas’s grandfather.