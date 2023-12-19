Lokesh Kanagaraj, who cast Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Leo, is now looking to cast a big Bollywood name for his next film with Rajinikanth

It is known that following the release of Leo in October, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on his next with Rajinikanth. The filmmaker, who cast Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his last outing, is now looking to cast a big Bollywood name in the film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. It is being reported that the filmmaker had approached Shah Rukh Khan for a pivotal part in the film. The Jawan actor apparently said that while he has high regard for Rajinikanth and Lokesh, he is not keen to do any more special appearances. Rumours are rife that the director then approached Ranveer Singh. Though he liked the idea, he is said to have conveyed to Lokesh that he’d like a full narration before making up his mind. Last heard, the acclaimed filmmaker will meet the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor after he locks the screenplay in another couple of months.

DP set to make OTT debut

Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone is foraying into digital entertainment. The actor, whose Gehraiyaan released directly on OTT, is said to be in talks for a project on the drug mafia in India. Familiar with the reach and impact of streaming platforms, Deepika is keen to explore the medium with the hard-hitting thriller, told from a female protagonist’s perspective. However, things are yet to be finalised as she is reportedly figuring out how this yet-untitled project can be accommodated into her schedule. If all goes well and DP signs on the dotted line, the project could well go on floors by mid-2024.

All in or all out?

Uh oh. It appears that the box-office clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is intensifying as they near their Friday date with cinemas. After the Bollywood star hosted a dinner party for key distributors and exhibitors over the weekend, rumours are rife that Pen Marudhar, which is distributing Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture in India, has demanded all shows in the single screens for the SRK-starrer. Their reason—after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, the actor merits exclusivity in single-screen theatres. On the other hand, AA Films that is distributing Prashanth Neel’s much-anticipated directorial venture, is okay with an equal screen sharing. Guess, we’ll have to wait till Thursday night to see who will blink first and agree to fair play between Dunki and Salaar.

Salman’s cameo for Paaji

Salman Khan shares a close friendship with Bobby and Sunny Deol, and is very fond of their father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Now, we hear that he is set to share screen space with Sunny in his next, Safar. Reportedly, Salman will play himself in the heart-warming story that celebrates the undying human spirit. It is being said that the idea of roping him in came from the film’s lead actor himself. “When Sunny called Salman to request him if he could play a small role in his film, the latter immediately agreed,” said an insider. The informer further shared that it is a day’s shoot, which the Radhe actor will complete next month. “Salman’s portion comes at a critical point in the narrative and he is excited to shoot with Sunny,” added the source.

Tanuja hospitalised

Veteran actor Tanuja has taken ill. Reportedly, 80-year-old actor has been admitted to a hospital in Juhu for age-related issues. It is being said that she is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sources share that she is doing well and there is no major cause for concern. “Her daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa, son-in-law Ajay Devgn, and the family members are keeping tabs on her health at regular intervals. Tanuja ji should be back home soon,” added our informer.

Seedhi baat, no bakwaas

Ajay Devgn is known to mince no words, whether he is saying something serious or outright funny. The actor is in his element as he graces Koffee with Karan’s latest episode with filmmaker-friend Rohit Shetty. When host Karan Johar asked how a quiet man like him manages to be around the highly energetic Ranveer Singh on the set of Singham Again, Ajay replied, “Either I shut him up, or I shut my ears,” much to KJo and Rohit’s amusement. When the filmmaker-host probed who is his enemy in the industry, the Bholaa actor quipped, “Once upon a time, you.” While KJo admitted that he was shocked by the answer, the Rohit burst out laughing.

Neha goes international

Neha Dhupia is set to make her international debut with Blue 52, helmed by renowned Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. Calling it a magical journey, Neha shares, “The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first.”