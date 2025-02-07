Breaking News
Have you heard? Main Hoon Na 2 on the cards; Ilaiyaraaja biopic not shelved

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

According to several reports, Farah Khan is now looking at turning the film into a franchise. The second part will be backed by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan’s production house

Zayed Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Rumours suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan are all set to make the sequel to Main Hoon Na (2004) which marked the latter’s directorial debut. According to several reports, the director is now looking at turning the film into a franchise. The second part will be backed by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan’s production house. However, the superstar remains cautious about moving forward without a tight script. He has apparently made it clear that he doesn’t want to greenlight the sequel just for “nostalgia’s sake.” We have learnt that the actor is expected to review the first draft by mid-2025 before making a final decision. The 2004 hit also starred Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty.


Mic check please


AR Rahman AR Rahman 


This is one collaboration we didn’t expect! Ed Sheeran’s concert in Chennai on Wednesday, February 5, turned into an unforgettable evening when the English singer-songwriter invited music maestro AR Rahman to perform on the stage. The duo jammed on a mash-up of Sheeran’s global hit Shape of You and AR’s classic Urvasi Urvasi from Kadhalan (1994). Posting the video on Instagram, Ed called the experience of sharing the stage with Rahman an “honour”. According to some reports and videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rahman’s performance was disrupted by a technical issue with his microphone, leaving him inaudible for much of the show.

Ed SheeranEd Sheeran

Not shelved

(From left) Dhanush and Ilaiyaraaja(From left) Dhanush and Ilaiyaraaja

After a biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was announced last year, several reports suggested that the film has been stalled. However, there seems to be no truth to these rumours. We have learnt that a big Chennai-based banner has partnered with the makers of the film to bring this musical masterpiece to life. We hear the script is locked and pre-production is on in full swing. Looks like Dhanush will serenade us with his portrayal of the legendary music maestro. The film will be helmed by Arun Matheshwaran, who has directed films like Rocky (2021), Captain Miller (2024) and Saani Kaayidham (2022).

