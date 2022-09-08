Have you heard? Naming ceremony for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son

Considering that Sonam’s baby shower had to be cancelled in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the families are reportedly keen to have a naming ceremony after the conclusion of the ongoing Ganeshotsav

Sonam Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja, who welcomed their son on August 20, are said to be hosting a naming ceremony for him soon. After the new momma and the baby got back home from the hospital late last month, the couple has been busy with their parenting duties. The Kapoors and Ahujas are reportedly planning a lavish naamkaran event for the tiny tot. Considering that Sonam’s baby shower had to be cancelled in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the families are reportedly keen to have a naming ceremony after the conclusion of the ongoing Ganeshotsav. However, the date and the venue is yet to be finalised. The fun-filled ceremony, which will be attended by both families and their closest friends, will also serve as a day to meet the baby for those who haven’t been able to get a dekko of the little angel. Sonam and Anand, who have been shortlisting options, are also eagerly waiting to finalise the name for their bundle of joy.

Adding it up

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to take time out for his various endorsements in between making movies. The actor recently inked a deal to be the face of a UAE-based firm that is also into medical care. We hear he is likely to shoot the campaign in the next few weeks. Currently in Chennai for the shoot of his next, Jawan, with director Atlee, SRK will return to Mumbai later this month and film his cameo with Salman for Tiger 3. After completing his acting spells, King Khan will head to Abu Dhabi to shoot the campaign for the Dubai corporation.

New girl opposite Kartik?

Soon after it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with director Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3, rumours were rife about Jennifer Winget being roped in as his leading lady. However, the movie’s makers were quick to issue a denial. “The search for the perfect fit is ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie,” they stated. Incidentally, some sources also claim that a relatively new face would be cast opposite Kartik in the musical romance. “Anu Agarwal made her film debut with Aashiqui (1990), while Shraddha Kapoor had done only two films before Aashiqui 2 (2013), and though both were duds, her performance was praised in them,” points out our source, adding that the makers are also looking to feature a fresh lead pair in the third instalment. While both Jennifer and Shraddha would make a novel jodi with Kartik, let’s see who will finally be signed on for it.

New desi girl in tinsel town

After showcasing her acting skills in TV shows and music videos, Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her big Bollywood break. She makes her debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and has been signed on for a key role opposite Jassie Gill. Palak, who is prepping for her scenes and dance sequences, is also closely involved in the creation of her outfits for Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. The actor is said to have an Indian look in the family entertainer and is said to be currently shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Let’s cut down our losses

After the disaster of Liger, talk in Tollywood is that Vijay Deverakonda’s next, Jana Gana Mana (JGM) with director Puri Jagannadh, has finally been shelved. Reports of the actor and the filmmaker making good the losses of distributors with their fees from the action drama didn’t cut any ice with the investors of the new film. Moreover, the revised budget with slashed remuneration didn’t inspire any confidence in the makers either, specially after one of the producers opted out. Apparently, the team had already spent over Rs 10 crore on the pre-production, launch promotions and one shooting schedule so far. After a round of discussions, the makers felt they will be saving over Rs 100 crore more that will cost in making and releasing the film. So, after considerable debate, they opted to write off the R10 crore loss spent on JGM so far than risk more than 10 times in making it. Makes sense, no?

Catching a good time

With the shraadh period slated to begin on Saturday, the makers of Thank God are set to kick off their promotional campaign by unveiling the teaser on Friday, the last day of the Ganpati festival. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the social comedy helmed by Indra Kumar is slated to release this Diwali. Waiting for the shraadh period to end won’t give the team a big enough window to promote the film leading up to its date with cinemas. Besides, they don’t want to take any chances either.

Stable, but on ventilator

It is nearly a month since Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised in Delhi. The actor-comedian suffered a heart attack while exercising in the gym on August 10, and was immediately rushed to AIIMS. Following reports on his health update, Raju’s wife Shikha clarified that though his condition is stable, he is still on the ventilator. Requesting people to not spread any rumours, she reportedly said that the medical team is doing their best and the family needs all the prayers and best wishes. They hope Raju bounces back soon.

Yeh dosti, hum nahin todenge...

Mammootty turned 71 yesterday. To mark his day, Mohanlal shared a special social media post for his best friend. “Happy birthday, Ichaka. Love and prayers,” wrote the Drishyam 2 actor, along with a video in which he spoke about their brotherly bond. Interestingly, Mohanlal had added Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s song, Yeh dosti, from Sholay (1975). Mohanlal and Mammootty have collaborated on several films like Enthini Pookunna Pookkal (1982), Harikrishnans (1998), and Padayottam (2018) among several others.

