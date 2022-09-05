Have you heard? Reviving the sequels

Firoz Nadiadwala is joining hands with producer Anand Pandit to revive his much-loved comedy franchise
Hera Pheri: (right) Welcome Back
Talks about the third Hera Pheri film have been making rounds for a few years. But now, it seems like the comic caper is finally happening. Sources claim that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is joining hands with producer Anand Pandit to revive his much-loved comedy franchise. The two producers are said to be discussing the various permutations and combinations that will see the return of the fumbling and bumbling trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao, made iconic over the years by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal respectively. Interestingly, Firoz is also looking to make the third outing of his hit Welcome franchise, which had director Anees Bazmee at the helm. While the first Welcome (2007) was led by Akshay, Welcome Back (2015) had John Abraham essay the lead role.
Forming new associations
Having become hot property after the runaway success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is said to be collaborating with Anurag Basu next. Sources say the musical romance will portray the actor in a new light. “It is a kind of love story that hasn’t been told before. Anurag’s narrative will help Kartik explore himself as an actor, showcasing his talent like never before,” says a source. The actor recently began shooting Satyaprem Ki Katha, his second film with Kiara Advani.
Venice calling
Hrishitaa Bhatt is representing India at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival. Over the weekend, the actor-producer spoke at the session, Focus On India — Italy and India: Building a Common Audience yesterday. She said, “India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable. Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world.”
Also Read: Have you heard? Taking no chances
Cleaning for a natural cause
Parineeti Chopra is a vocal ocean conservationist. On a few occasions in the past, she has gone on underwater missions to clean the plastic waste. Now, the actor has shifted her focus closer home, to keep our beaches clean. More so after the immersion of idols during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. “While we celebrate this beautiful auspicious festival, we tend to forget what happens after the festivities are over,” says Parineeti, who has teamed up with a couple of NGOs to clean the beaches after the Ganpati festival culminates this Friday. Pari says, “Every year during the Ganpati Visarjan, we leave behind immense litter on our beaches that unfortunately ends up in the water. This not only pollutes the sea, but also causes a lot of damage that can cause mass deaths of our marine animals. As we celebrate this festival with full vigour, we must also take the responsibility to clean up with the same energy and protect both our marine life as well as our own home planet.” Inviting others to join her on her new cleanliness drive, she signs off saying, “I am sure that would make Bappa really happy. So, let us make Cleanotsav 2022 a grand success.”
Riding in the mountains
Before he heads to Thailand mid-September for the action-packed shoot of his next, tentatively titled AK 61, Ajith Kumar headed to Ladakh with his biker friends. Interestingly, his co-actor Manju Warrier has also joined him on this adventure trip. Sharing pictures from the ride, Manju thanked Ajith, saying, “Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two wheeler. Huge thanks for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers.”
Also Read: Have you heard? Salman Khan’s new dilemma, Sushmita Sen has gentle reminder
No silent cop
Even though the teaser of Vikram Vedha generated plenty of buzz for Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of the antagonist Vedha, cinegoers wondered why Saif Ali Khan’s supercop Vikram isn’t given any lines. Sources claim all that changes in the trailer that releases this Thursday. Vikram will give it back in a hard-hitting way to Vedha. “The trailer will give a good indication of the dialoguebaazi between the two protagonists in the film,” says our informer. Interestingly, Hrithik sports three different looks, in keeping with Vedha’s backstory and journey in the narrative.
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla