Have you heard? New house khaas

It appears Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s house will soon be ready. We hear that work on the interiors for the new Kapoor home has begun. Neetu Kapoor, along with Ranbir, Alia and their daughter Raha, are likely to move into their new abode latest by January 2024. Apparently, Neetu and Alia, who are closely overseeing the interiors, have been frequently visiting to inspect the progress. It is being said that a new boundary wall will soon be built to ensure privacy for the family, more so after Alia brought up the issue of the paparazzi invading her personal space, some months ago. KrishnaRaj bungalow was originally acquired by Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in 1980, and named after the late actor’s parents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. The Pali Hill landmark was demolished a few years ago to make way for a 15-storeyed building. The new Kapoor residence will also have a swimming pool, a floor each for offices of Ranbir, Alia, Neetu as well as for Riddhima Sahni for as and when she comes visiting her family.

Pari, Raghav to take pheras this October

Rumours are rife that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot in October. The exact dates and other details will apparently be finalised in the coming weeks. Apparently, the actor and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) political leader had a roka ceremony in the presence of their families earlier this month. In recent weeks, she has been spotted with a special ring, but has declined to comment on it. Pari and Raghav first made news when they were photographed together earlier this year after dinner at a suburban five star hotel.

It’s a boy for Armaan and Anissa

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcomed their baby boy on Sunday morning. They had a big fat Punjabi baby shower in February. Breaking the news on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Proud parents my darlings,” and tagged Armaan and Anissa. Neetu Kapoor shared a special post, saying, “Dada Manoj and dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson! Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family.”

Tabu wraps up her next

Tabu has finished filming Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming movie, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The musical love story also stars the powerhouse performer’s good friend and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn. On her last day of shoot, Tabu shot with Ajay at the Gateway of India, followed by a car sequence along Marine Drive, in Mumbai. She shared the update on her Instagram page alongside a picture with the director. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani will be creating an original soundtrack for the film, which spans 20 years between 2002 and 2023. The film, which went on floors in February, also stars Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar.

SLB looking westwards now

Thanks to the Bahubali series and RRR, south director SS Rajamouli is seen as an inspiration by our Bollywood folk. The acclaimed director has inked a deal with CAA (Creative Artists Agency). The latest is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recently signed up with Hollywood agency, WME (William Morris Endeavour). Consequently, rumours have been rife about his interest in exploring opportunities in the West. WME represents several celebrities like Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Christian Bale, Kate Beckinsale, and Matt Damon. Bhansali is currently in the midst of making Heeramandi, a period drama centered around courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore.

Monsoon wedding plans

Producer Madhu Mantena is set to marry writer and yoga guru Ira Trivedi on June 11 in the presence of their families and friends. They have chosen the ISKCON Temple in Juhu as the venue considering her spiritual side. Despite being a temple wedding, we hear it will be a star-studded affair as Madhu will be inviting all his industry friends. The producer will also host a grand reception on June 12. Madhu was previously married to Masaba Gupta. They divorced in 2019.

Sporting encounter

Ishwak Singh recently met national tennis champion Sania Mirza during a special show for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The actor, who has been a national level table tennis player representing Delhi several times, says, “I have always admired Sania, way before our recent meeting for the show. Having given 10 years of my life to sports, I know the amount of grit and determination that goes into making a sportsperson.” Ishwak added, “Apart from sports, we spoke about movies, which she is also quite fond of. She mentioned that she is very keen to see the new season of Rocket Boys, and she promised to catch up on it soon.”

The right fight

It looks like producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri 3 has hit another hurdle before it can go on floors. A couple of weeks ago, T-Series issued a public notice claiming to be the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all music and audio-visual song rights” of the franchise in all mediums. Now, Eros International has stated that it holds the Intellectual Property Rights as well as the rights to the title, digital rights and music rights on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’. In a public notice issued over the weekend, Eros further stated that Firoz’s Base Industries Group owes them R60.07 crore inclusive of interest, as on April 17, 2023. The notice also states that Base Industries Group had agreed that until it doesn’t make this payment, Eros International will possess the sole rights to Hera Pheri 3. It claimed that Firoz had made it clear that he would not create third-party rights or try to release Hera Pheri 3 in any part of the world without their consent.