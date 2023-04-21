Delhi High Court grants an injunction to protect Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya, from fake news about her health and death. Abhishek, a father and celebrity actor, filed the case to safeguard his daughter's privacy

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Listen to this article Have you heard? No messing with our daughter x 00:00

No messing with our daughter



Ameet Naik

In a first of its kind, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has been granted injunction by the Delhi High Court against several channels and uploaders from posting any fake news about her death and critical illness. Abhishek had filed the case as a father and also as an individual celebrity actor. His legal team fought the case on three counts — breach of privacy, defamation, and infringement of personal rights. The Delhi HC also directed Google and YouTube to give details of the infringers such as contact number, email ID etc. Calling it a landmark judgment, Naik said, “Children must be treated with parity, whether celebrity child or otherwise. The court has said that the intermediaries should have a zero-tolerance policy on such fake news which is harmful to a child, same as that for child pornography.”

Shahid and Kriti’s unique love story gets its title

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s hatke romcom shared the film’s first look recently. Now, we hear that the film, helmed by debutant Amit Joshi, has been titled Shintu Ki Dulhania. Talk is that the title fits the love story between a roboticist and a female robot. Sasha and Kriti have reportedly wrapped up the principal shooting of the movie, save for a couple of songs. Sources claim that producer Dinesh Vijan is looking to unveil the title in the coming weeks, after getting the appropriate creatives ready.

Also Read: Alaya F: Most of my films have catered to urban audience

Zeenat, the muse

Suhani Parekh might not be crazy about Hindi films, but Zeenat Aman is a different story. “I know her through her songs.” Suhani, who runs a contemporary jewellery label Misho, was impressed like everyone else when Zeenat’s recent Instagram debut broke the internet. “I loved the way she was exploring and reflecting on her own memories and retracing her iconic journey through the ’70s,” she tells mid-day.

Zeenat is the muse for her capsule collection of custom-made pendants and rings that allow the buyer to have an image of a loved one, partner, friend — furry, feathered or otherwise — engraved. It harks back to vintage picture lockets (one of the earliest recorded examples of a picture locket is the ring of Queen Elizabeth I, circa 1575. It holds a portrait of herself alongside her mother Anne Boleyn’s) through a mix of etching and the use of enamel-based materials, replacing photographs.

Suhani, who is expecting her first child, says that this project made her think about family and hoped to capture those fleeting moments of time, memory and connection into something tangible like metal. The campaign starring Zeenat was unveiled on Instagram yesterday, where she is seen wearing pieces that carry engravings of her own sepia portraits framed in gold. “I am not likely to ever wear my own imagery, but my sons have claimed these for themselves. They are calling them mementos,” the actor was quoted in the social media post.

Nayan in Kamal-Mani’s next?

After 35 years since Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a film. Chatter in Chennai is that Nayanthara is being roped in for the film, tentatively titled KH 234. If all goes well, then the Lady Superstar, as she is known in Tamil film industry, will share screen space with Kamal for the first time. Incidentally, a few months ago, rumours were rife that Trisha Krishnan was being roped in the film. Trisha has previously worked with Kamal in Manmadhan Ambu (2010) and Thoonga Vanam (2015). She collaborated with Ratnam on the two-part period action drama, Ponniyin Selvan, the second part of which releases next Friday.

Satish ji ke naam

During a recent promotional interaction for his Eid outing, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan revisited his 20-year old film, Tere Naam. He reminisced how Satish Kaushik came up with the idea for Tere Naam (2003), which resonated with the audiences and emerged a box-office hit. The superstar then went on to reveal that before Kaushik’s demise last month, the director and he deliberated over an idea for Tere Naam 2. The filmmaker was planning to begin work on the script soon, but destiny had other plans. We hear the actor might work on the subject later.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha; wedding to be held in October?

New khiladis of tellywood

The small screen’s big action show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return with the 13th edition. Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi have been signed on to perform daredevil stunts for the reality action show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Thrilled to step out of her comfort zone, Anjum says, “I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test.” A fan of adventure sports, but also afraid of trying them, Ruhi adds, “It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I’m going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”