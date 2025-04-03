The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have officially shut down rumours of any delays, confirming that the epic prequel will meet its release date of October 2. Hombale Films, the banner backing the movie, took to social media to announce the news

Rishab shetty in Kantara

Rishab rages a war

The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have officially shut down rumours of any delays, confirming that the epic prequel will meet its release date of October 2. Hombale Films, the banner backing the movie, took to social media to announce the news, writing, “No doubts. No delays.” Rishab Shetty has reprised his role as both actor and director in the film, just as he did in the first instalment Kantara (2022). The team has promised that the movie will be a cinematic spectacle, featuring an “insane war sequence,” for which Rishab underwent a three-month training, in which he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalari and sword fighting. The movie is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi and also stars Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya in key roles.

Challenge accepted

Ayushi Khurana

Shooting for a television show often presents unexpected challenges, and for Ayushi Khurana, filming an intense underwater sequence for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile was one such experience. “I love challenges; as an actor, these moments push you beyond your comfort zone, and that’s where real learning happens. The entire unit was supportive, ensuring I was comfortable. The first time I stepped into the water, I was a little taken aback as it was colder than I expected, and my outfit became heavier instantly, making movement difficult in the tank,” shares the actor.

Legend has it

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, the former Minister of Women and Child Development, is reportedly all set to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Ektaa Kapoor’s revival of the classic TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to reports, Smriti is “rigorously working out” to get back into character. We have heard that the limited series will feature the original cast, including Amar Upadhyay, and will retain the same opening shot and location as the original. Interestingly, Amar’s early exit from the ongoing show Doree was reportedly to accommodate his role in Ektaa’s new project. Ektaa is expected to officially announce the news in June, promising to bring a “dash of freshness” to the beloved classic.