Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard No delay in Kantara Chapter 1 releaseSmriti Irani to return as Tulsi

Have you heard? No delay in Kantara: Chapter 1 release;Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi

Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have officially shut down rumours of any delays, confirming that the epic prequel will meet its release date of October 2. Hombale Films, the banner backing the movie, took to social media to announce the news

Have you heard? No delay in Kantara: Chapter 1 release;Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi

Rishab shetty in Kantara

Listen to this article
Have you heard? No delay in Kantara: Chapter 1 release;Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi
x
00:00

Rishab rages a war


The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have officially shut down rumours of any delays, confirming that the epic prequel will meet its release date of October 2. Hombale Films, the banner backing the movie, took to social media to announce the news, writing, “No doubts. No delays.” Rishab Shetty has reprised his role as both actor and director in the film, just as he did in the first instalment Kantara (2022). The team has promised that the movie will be a cinematic spectacle, featuring an “insane war sequence,” for which Rishab underwent a three-month training, in which he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalari and sword fighting. The movie is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi and also stars Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya in key roles.


Challenge accepted


Ayushi KhuranaAyushi Khurana

Shooting for a television show often presents unexpected challenges, and for Ayushi Khurana, filming an intense underwater sequence for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile was one such experience. “I love challenges; as an actor, these moments push you beyond your comfort zone, and that’s where real learning happens. The entire unit was supportive, ensuring I was comfortable. The first time I stepped into the water, I was a little taken aback as it was colder than I expected, and my outfit became heavier instantly, making movement difficult in the tank,” shares the actor.

Legend has it

Smriti IraniSmriti Irani

Smriti Irani, the former Minister of Women and Child Development, is reportedly all set to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Ektaa Kapoor’s revival of the classic TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to reports, Smriti is “rigorously working out” to get back into character. We have heard that the limited series will feature the original cast, including Amar Upadhyay, and will retain the same opening shot and location as the original. Interestingly, Amar’s early exit from the ongoing show Doree was reportedly to accommodate his role in Ektaa’s new project. Ektaa is expected to officially announce the news in June, promising to bring a “dash of freshness” to the beloved classic.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rishab shetty fawad khan Rashmika Mandanna smriti irani Ayushi Khurana bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK