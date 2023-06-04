Have you heard? Priyanka to team up with Mindy

Buzz is that Mindy Kaling is all set to get her wedding film with Priyanka Chopra in motion. The 'Never Have I Ever' creator might be in India at the end of the year when Chopra arrives for the shoot of 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever might be over this month. But the buzz in the casting world is that the producer-creator-actor is all set to get her wedding film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in motion. If all goes as per plan, Mindy might be in India when Priyanka starts shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa at the end of this year. Mindy’s plan for the film is to have a more lived-in experience of the world of the film as the story will be rooted in Indian culture. With Wedding Season, starring Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda, having explored the space from the NRI lens, Mindy and PC’s grand plan is to do it differently.

Sing with me

After attending a roundtable conference, Activating Change at Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew back to the UK to resume work on her international film, The Eye. After back-to-back shooting, the actor, along with partner Shantanu Hazarika, visited London’s popular restaurant Louie’s for a night out. While listening to the in-house band perform, Shruti decided to enthrall the patrons with an impromptu performance. Shruti said, “It was a lovely evening. Everyone had a fantastic time.”

Sequel talks

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has been garnering abundant buzz since its release on JioCinema. Not surprisingly, the makers have recommended developing the second instalment of the comedy thriller. We know that producer Dinesh Vijan has been developing a horror comedy universe, after the runaway success of Stree (2018) and following it up with Roohi (2021). With Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana’s cameo in the last scene of Varun’s werewolf movie, the filmmaker is looking to merge the two worlds in his next part of the franchise. While that goes into development, Dinesh and director Amar Kaushik’s focus is to get Stree 2 off the ground, after their plans to commence in March got deferred.

A memorable year ahead

So far, this year has been wonderful for Parineeti Chopra. She recently announced her new film with director Imtiaz Ali, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Moreover, she has also bagged the leading role in Shiddat 2, which is slated to go on floors by August. We hear Pari will wrap up most of the shoot before her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha. After the round of ceremonies, the actor will take a fortnight off in November, before returning to face the cameras again.

Ileana engaged?

Ileana D’Cruz, who announced her pregnancy in April, is currently on her babymoon. While she shared some pictures on her social media, what caught our eye was an image of two hands—her left hand was adorned with a stunning engagement ring and was seen resting on top of a man’s hand, also sporting a ring. While she hasn’t yet revealed the identity of the man in her life, the actor captioned the black-and-white picture, “My idea of romance—clearly can’t let him eat in peace.” Must say, Ileana’s cryptic post has added an aura to the mystery man.

Mom knows the best

Shahid Kapoor recently shared that Jab We Met was the first film his daughter Misha and son Zain saw when it re-released in theatres. Interestingly, it was wife Mira’s decision that their kids watch it. They were accompanied by Sasha’s mother, Neelima Azim. Revealing Mira’s choice of their kids’ first movie in cinemas, the actor said, “She was like, ‘This is one film where you are not hitting people and doing intense stuff. It is a family-viewing kind of film, so I want them to go and see it (sic).’”

Sara Ali Khan’s cost-cutting

Vicky Kaushal’s character believes in saving for a rainy day, and his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star, Sara Ali Khan, is more of a penny pincher. Apparently, she makes sure to avoid unnecessary expenditures whenever she can. During their recent visit to Abu Dhabi, Sara refused to subscribe to mobile roaming services, and instead borrowed hotspots from others, including her hairstylist. She reportedly explained, “I used to think that it [the bill] comes only monthly and I’m here only for one day, so why would I get it?” During their film’s promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky revealed how she scolded mom Amrita Singh for splurging R1,600 on a towel.

Love is in the air

To mark Sonakshi Sinha’s 36th birthday on June 2, beau Zaheer Iqbal shared a series of pictures with her. Alongside, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Anyway, you can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep roaring and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you #Perfect (sic).” Was this a confirmation of their relationship?