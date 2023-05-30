Breaking News
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's 'City Lights' completes 9 years

Updated on: 30 May,2023 02:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film marked Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's first collaboration on-screen

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's 'City Lights' completes 9 years

City Lights

Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself with his body of work, from 'Omerta,' to 'Bheed' and 'Badhaai Do' among others. 'CityLights,' the film that featured the actor with now wife Patralekhaa, completes nine years today. The Hansal Mehta directorial was the story of Deepak Singh (Rajkummar) a former driver in the Indian Army in a village in Rajasthan who owns a garment store is tangled in the web of poverty, hope and despair. Deepak's family consists of his ever-supporting wife, Rakhi (Patralekhaa), and their little daughter, Mahi. They tag along his journey to Mumbai as he is unable to repay the money he owes for his store. With no contacts or addresses, except that of his friend Omkar, Deepak takes extreme measures to search for him when arriving to Mumbai.



 
 
 
 
 
For the unversed, the film also marked Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's first collaboration on-screen. The audiences highly appreciated and loved their performances. However, behind the scenes, off-camera romance brewed in real life and the couple adjourned the journey to their forever and also tied the knot on November 15th, 2021. Patralekhaa is best known for her work in films and web series such as 'Forbidden Love,' 'Love Games,' 'Badnaam Gali' and many more projects.

The film had released in 350 screens and was also nominated for BAFTA Awards. This film marked one of the best performances of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also received wide critical acclaim from the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
On the professional front, Rajkummar will be seen next in 'Stree 2,' 'Guns and Gulaabs,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' and 'Srikanth Bolla Biopic.' The actor also recently turned host at an awards night held in Dubai with Farah Khan. He entertained the audience with punch lines, one liners and by being his quirky self.

 
 
 
 
 
Rajkummar Rao patralekha hansal mehta citylights bollywood

