Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor; (right) Shikhar Pahariya

How I became RK’s mother

Indira Krishnan and Ranbir Kapoor

Looks like Indira Krishnan is realising the power of manifestation. The actor recently opened up about how her wish to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mother on screen came true through Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana. Indira plays Kaushalya, mother to RK’s Lord Ram. In a recent podcast, she shared in that her experience of working with Ranbir in Animal (2023), where she played Rashmika Mandanna’s mother, was so good that she had desired to play his mother in a film. More than a year later, she came on board for Ramayana, unaware that Ranbir was also part of it. She was told later that it was RK, who recommended her for the role. Indira shared that Ranbir then remarked that he had remembered her wish.

The Marathi Spirit

(L to R) Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Upendra Limaye, and Pranay Reddy Vanga

Actor Upendra Limaye has hinted that he will feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Upendra, known for his roles in Animal (2023) and his latest Telugu outing, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, shared a photo with Vanga brothers from their office in Hyderabad, and wrote, “Pleasure meeting Reddy Brothers at their new office, Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. Reddy Brothers are in high Spirits!”

The uproar over a kiss

Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to recall working with her teenage crush, Shashi Kapoor, in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). Sharing a clip of her first on-screen kiss, she revealed, “Though it caused an uproar at the time, it’s actually quite chaste. I truly did not have a moment of discomfort.” Zeenat first saw Shashi perform a Shakespearean play in Panchgani and later spotted him regularly in Mumbai during his evening walks. “We needed fresh air. But all we were hoping for was a glimpse of the movie star in his shorts,” she wrote. Reflecting on their work together, Zeenat described Kapoor as “cheeky, intelligent and charming.”

The SRK school of love

Shah Rukh Khan (right) with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the set of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to meet the film’s cast and crew. In a video, shared by the makers, SRK revealed that Aamir persistently urged him to meet the ten new actors of the film. “He told me at least ten times, ‘Shah, tu aana yaar’, my actors are doing very well,” SRK shared. The superstar was seen warmly interacting with cast members and cheering a boy who recited one of SRK’s iconic dialogues, “Haar ke jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hai,” from Baazigar (1993). He even recreating his signature pose. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a remake of Spanish title Campeones, releases in cinemas today.

Shifting gears, making music

Javed Ali

Javed Ali is getting back to music composition after a successful career as a playback singer. He recently composed a title track for the upcoming TV show, Aami Dakini. Known for his soulful and versatile singing, Javed is expected to bring a fresh musical vision to the show. This marks a new creative chapter in Javed’s illustrious career. A saga of love that defies time, this supernatural thriller follows Dakini, a mysterious force who returns across lifetimes to reclaim the love that was once hers. Netizens have been drawing comparisons between the show and Amar Kaushik’s Stree (2018), but the makers promise a different experience, unlike the folklore in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer.