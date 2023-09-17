Breaking News
Have you heard? Sasha, SLB to team up again

Updated on: 17 September,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

B-Town is abuzz with news that Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are in discussion for another collaboration after Padmaavat (2018). This time around, the acclaimed filmmaker will only be producing it and will get another director on board to helm the film. The project in question is an out-and-out commercial fare, like SLB’s earlier productions, Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Gabbar Is Back (2015). While the film is still in the early stages of discussions, things will get finalised after Sasha agrees in principle to do the movie. The actor is currently committed to Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’s Hindi debut, Koi Shaq. 


Production debut next


Production debut next


After turning author with her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, Huma Qureshi is also gearing up for another exciting venture. After her book’s launch in December, she plans to adapt it into a web series. Talking about the plot, a source shares, “Zeba is a cool character and has many takers already. She is a hijab-wearing rebel with extraordinary powers, defying conventional hero norms. From a carefree New Yorker to a superhero with boundless dreams, Zeba’s journey takes a twist when she faces a tyrant with sinister intentions.” We hear that after her debut as an author, the actor will foray into production. The adaptation of Zeba will be solely produced by Huma and will star another actor,” adds our source.

Shooting deferred

Shooting deferred

The much-anticipated Meena Kumari biopic, starring Kriti Sanon as the late legend, has been delayed. The shooting has been deferred until this year’s end. Meanwhile, development and pre-production will continue until October-end to ensure that the film pays a fitting tribute to Meena Kumari. Kriti is sparing no effort in her prep to breathe life into the character. For now, the actor has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the yet-untitled hatke rom-com with Shahid Kapoor being readied for release.

