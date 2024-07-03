A Sidharth Malhotra fan claimed to have lost R50 lakhs for believing that the actor’s life was in danger due to his wife, Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra

Fan of the year?

Tales of celebrity obsession have often raised eyebrows, but a recent one would surely acquire the top spot if weird star stories were to be ranked. A Sidharth Malhotra fan claimed to have lost R50 lakhs for believing that the actor’s life was in danger due to his wife, Kiara Advani. The woman shared her ordeal of being scammed by a fan account on social media. “There is a serious incident you all should know about,” she said, tagging the actor. Stating that she was told “fake stories” of how “Sid’s life was in danger because Kiara forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances”, she says she made payments to “save Sid from death or torture”. “All this led to a loss of R50 lakhs,” she added. It is unclear if the woman has taken any legal route or informed the police. The actor responded, stating, “I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of [these scams]. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them.”

Bring Tay Tay to Jamnagar

Internet users found a way to amuse themselves when reports circulated about the musicians being considered for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony. After it was suggested that the Ambanis were considering Drake, Adele and Lana Del Ray for the July 12 function, social media users have put forth their demand. “Taylor Swift ko bulao na,” said one fan. Referring to Swift’s song, London boy, another user wrote, “Imagine Radhika walking down the aisle to a rendition of London boy [tweaked to] make it Jamnagar boy. Ambanis should do it.” Swift is at the fag end of her Eras Tour, which has achieved several milestones in the last two years.

Care like that

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone shared her self-care routine in a long post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture that shows her practicing yoga. “I love a good workout. I don’t work out to ‘look good’ but to ‘feel fit’. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember. However, when I can’t fit in a workout, I practice this simple five-minute routine. I do this every day, whether I work out or not. It’s especially useful after a long flight or just to decompress,” she wrote, sharing a series of exercises. She also revealed that she would share similar self-care practices with her fans in the future.

Papa sehte hai

A mid-night airport run is only mildly inconvenient for Jackie Shroff when it is his daughter Krishna who is set to return to Mumbai after filming a reality TV show in Romania. Jackie was spotted welcoming his daughter, who, along with the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, returned to the city yesterday. The Rohit Shetty-hosted offering marks the first television stint for Krishna, a fitness enthusiast who has been known to support her brother, actor Tiger Shroff, in his athletic endeavours.

Na bolo tum, na maine kuch kaha

Soon after addressing questions relating to his absence from his sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, and alluding to her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s father’s questionable associations, Luv Sinha deleted the post that he shared on social media. Sharing a news report that revealed the reason behind his absence, he said he would never “associate with some people, no matter what”. He pointed to Iqbal’s family’s involvement in a ‘Dubai stint’, and referenced the article that spoke of the “groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished”. After deleting the post, Luv said he “will not be commenting on it”.

Fresh pairing

Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor will share screen space in an upcoming romantic-comedy film, directed by Aarti Bagdi. The yet-untitled international project, a Hindi language film, will be entirely shot in the UK. “Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it,” shared a trade source.