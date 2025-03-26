Despite CBFC clearance, Salman Khan-led Sikandar has undergone a series of new cuts; Rumours are abuzz about a potential threequel to Vidya Balan’s iconic film Kahaani

Salman Khan in the poster of Sikandar

Have you heard? CBFC clears Sikandar with UA 13+ rating; Vidya Balan's Kahaani 3 in the works

Cut pe cut?

Days after getting the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Salman Khan-led Sikandar has undergone a series of new cuts, made voluntarily by the makers in order to reduce the film’s runtime. According to reports, the film’s earlier duration earlier duration of 158 minutes has now come down to 135 minutes. Apart from deleting a few scenes and trimming a couple of songs, some seconds have also been added to the film. Given that the CBFC is required to be informed of any voluntary additions or deletion after it has issued the certificate, the makers sought the board’s approval last week. The CBFC approved the changes on Monday. It has been cleared with a UA 13+ rating. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar is set to release in cinemas on March 30, coinciding with Eid and Gudi Padwa festivities.

National honour

After reportedly grossing an impressive Rs 785.5 crore globally, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is set to create another splash, this time in Parliament. Vicky, director Laxman Utekar and some members of the cast will host the event. There is no confirmation whether Rashmika Mandanna will attend the screening as she is busy promoting Sikandar with Salman Khan. In the period saga, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In her element

Vidya Balan and Sujoy Ghosh

Rumours are abuzz about a potential threequel to Vidya Balan’s iconic film Kahaani (2012). Reports suggest that director Sujoy Ghosh has locked the script, with Vidya approving it. The casting team has apparently also sent out feelers to the original cast, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saswata Chatterjee. While there’s no official confirmation, we have heard that Vidya is quite excited to return to Sujoy’s set after the success of Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016). If the plan of Kahaani 3 goes as planned, it will go into production early next year and be in cinemas in 2027.

Special ’26

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey

2026 is a special year for actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey as they are reportedly set to deliver a thrilling investigative drama together. While Neeraj has directed Manoj in films like Special 26 (2013) and Aiyaari (2018), this time around, the filmmaker will take on the role of a producer, and acclaimed writer Ritesh Shah will make his directorial debut with the film. Ritesh has penned films like Sardar Udham (2021), Madaari (2016) and Pink (2016). We have heard that the film revolves around Indian intelligence agencies and will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The project will go into production in April, and drop directly on OTT next year.

Hunterrrs are back

The coming-of-age raunchy comedy Hunterrr (2015) is set to re-release in cinemas on April 4, ten years after its original theatrical run. Starring Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar, the film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. In the movie, Gulshan, who plays the role of a sex addict, said that he “continues to receive love after all these years.” Radhika, in a statement, called it one of the “funniest films” she has done in her career.

Open to love

Natasa Stankovic

Actor, model and content creator Natasa Stankovic, who announced her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya last year, has shared her openness to finding love again. In a recent interview, she said that she is “definitely open to new experiences, opportunities and maybe love.” Natasa also opened up about the past year, describing it as “quite challenging” after her separation from Hardik. The Serbian model returned to her home country with her then four-year-old son Agastya. Now back in India, she is co-parenting her son with Hardik, navigating a new chapter in her life.