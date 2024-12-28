Breaking News
Sujay Ghosh moves on from King in discussions with Shahid Kapoor for a thriller

Sujay Ghosh moves on from King, in discussions with Shahid Kapoor for a thriller

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

After talks of collaboration didn't materialise in 2021, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh are back in discussions for a thriller

Sujay Ghosh moves on from King, in discussions with Shahid Kapoor for a thriller

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh planned to collaborate on a movie in 2021, but scheduling conflicts prevented them from proceeding. Now, the actor-director duo is reportedly resuming discussions about the film, which is set to commence production in 2025. 


Ghosh, known for masterpieces like Kahaani (2012) and Badla (2019), has had the Kapoor-starrer script ready for some time. Although details about the plot remain undisclosed, industry insiders believe the project will feature the director’s signature suspense and drama. Kapoor, who has been preparing for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film about gangster Hussain Ustara, is excited about working with Ghosh after years of discussions. 


Sujoy GhoshSujoy Ghosh


A trade insider said, “Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life.” If finalised, this film will mark Kapoor and Ghosh’s first collaboration. The filmmaker was initially set to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King, but with Siddharth Anand taking over the baton gives Ghosh ample time to focus on the next with Kapoor.

