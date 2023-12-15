Have you heard? So much confusion!

Child singer Teertha Subhash had revealed that Prashanth Neel had roped in Yash for a special appearance in Salaar. However, she later clarified her statement revealing the cause behind the confusion

Prabhas, Yash, Teertha Subhash and Prashanth Neel

Even though the makers of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire have left no stone unturned in attracting audiences to cinemas for the Prabhas-starrer that releases on December 22, news of Yash’s cameo for Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial venture sent the trade and audiences into a tizzy. It all happened following reports of child singer Teertha Subhash revealing that the ace director had roped in his KGF movies’ lead actor for a special appearance in his upcoming action thriller. Now, the young songstress has clarified on social media, saying, “I have seen the KGF movie many times. When the opportunity arose, my father had said that Salaar’s music and stuff was the KGF team. So I had in my mind that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar.” The film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur, too, has denied the speculation about Yash’s cameo. “I believe Prashanth has already clarified that there is no connection between KGF and Salaar. There is no cameo in the movie,” he has been quoted as saying.

Calm after the storm

After creating a storm with his latest outing, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to play the calm Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana. It is known that the actor will be joined by south star Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash essaying the demon king Raavan. Apparently, the pre-production is nearly complete and the filmmaker is set to begin shooting by March 2024. We hear that Ranbir will fly to Los Angeles for some technical rehearsals and previsualisation that is a key part of this mythological epic adaptation. The actor will be stationed in the US for a couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if he will be accompanied by actor-wife Alia and daughter Raha.

Mutual admiration

Telugu star Nani took to social media to express his gratitude and admiration for his Hi Nanna co-actor, Angad Bedi. Along with a picture of them together, he wrote, “Thank you, Angad, for being as amazing as you are. For playing Aravind with so much grace and standing as a strong pillar for Hi Nanna. You are a team player, and I can’t wait for us to be a team again soon.” Angad made his Telugu debut with the film, also starring Mrunal Thakur. The actor said, “Nani is such an amazing person to work with. I’m glad I could be a part of this film and work with him. It has been a pleasure that I made by Telugu debut with Hi Nanna and collaborated with this amazing cast and team.”

Gearing up for the class of 2024

Ayesha Kanga, who made her debut as the feisty and headstrong Yashika in the web series Class, will begin filming the second edition next year. Grateful to director Ashim Ahluwalia, she says, “Whether it was re-writing Yashika’s dialogue, co-creating a scene that wasn’t written into the show, or suggesting outfits she’d wear—thank you for letting me bring Yashika to life.” Ready to give acting her all as she looks forward to an interesting mix of roles and subjects, Ayesha adds, “Being an industry outsider who’s never even really set foot in an acting class… I’ve never felt more driven than I am today.”

Not without the Big B

We have heard of special guests for birthday celebrations, but a chief guest is almost unheard of. That’s what Amitabh Bachchan is said to be for producer Anand Pandit’s grand celebration as he turns 60 on December 21. Pandit shares a close friendship with the Hindi cinema legend, who starred in his production, Chehre (2021). The producer visited him earlier this week to invite him for his big bash. He is said to have conveyed to Bachchan that his special day wouldn’t be complete without his presence. The superstar, who doesn’t attend public events or private parties, is said to be making an exception this time around. He has apparently promised Pandit to be there for his birthday celebrations that will be attended by several high-profile celebrities.

Kissa kiss ka!

It is now learnt that in Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay shares a kiss with his nemesis Abrar, essayed by Bobby Deol. In a recent interaction, the latter revealed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision, saying, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other.” Bobby shared that in the film’s climax, when the two brothers are fighting, Abrar suddenly kisses Ranvijay, who eventually kills him. “But he [Sandeep] removed the kiss,” said Bobby. Hinting that the scene could make it to the uncut version on OTT, the actor reportedly said, “I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version.”