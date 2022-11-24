Have you heard? Telugu debut for Sonakshi Sinha?

While Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly given her nod to NBK108, she is yet to sign on the dotted line

Sonakshi Sinha

While Sonakshi Sinha is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, the actor is reportedly set to make her Telugu film debut with NBK108. Anil Ravipudi’s film is also expected to star Nandamuri Balakrishnan. While Sinha has reportedly given her nod, she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It is reported that the makers had initially considered Huma Qureshi for the part, but zeroed in on Sinha. Reportedly, Sinha was to initially star in the Tamil film Hey Ram, with Kamal Haasan. However, she had to step down from the project due to controversies.

Tiwari to be dad at 51

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Kumar Tiwari is going to be a father again. Tiwari, 51, and his wife, Surabhi are expecting their second child. The former Bigg Boss participant shared the news on social media, and shared a clip from Surabhi’s baby shower. “Some moments of joy cannot be expressed in words, but can only be experienced,” shared the actor. Tiwari has two daughters, one of whom he shares with Surabhi. The child was born in 2020.

Anupam brings a new tale

Actor Anupam Kher announced the remake of Odia film Pratikshya in Hindi, which highlights the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Anupam Patnaik, the director of Pratikshya, has said that this moment is big for them and bigger for the people of Odisha. Kher will play the role of the father and gave Patnaik a token signing amount for the rights of the film. Inspired by a short story by writer Gourahari Das, the film follows Sanjay, a boy from a middle-class family who is on the lookout for a government job, a few months before his ailing father retires. Sanjay learns about the government’s scheme of compassionate appointment, where a family member gets the job of the deceased government employee. A frustrated Sanjay waits for his father’s death, but soon realises that in doing so, he is losing his objectivity.

Tables turn, and how

Dharavi Bank actor Vivek Oberoi plays the role of joint commissioner of police, Jayant Gavaskar in the series, and turned to his debut film, Company for inspiration. While Oberoi played a goon in Company, he had a lot to learn from Mohanlal, who played IPS officer Veerappalli Srinivasan in the film. Oberoi says, “There are some performances that stay in your heart for life. Though Company was my first film, it was a learning ground for me. I was surrounded by the best actors of our times, from Ajay Devgn to Mohanlal. For Dharavi Bank, I went back to Mohanlal sir’s performance all over again. I have vivid memories of how he approached his scenes. His technique comes from experience, so there’s effortlessness in how he plays it. It is all fresh in my mind — how he approached the character, prepared for it, and his demeanour on set. I have tried to use some of his tricks for the part. I am familiar with a lot of cops in the force. Their guidance was helpful.”

Song and dance

Aparshakti Khurana has taken off to Turkey to shoot his next music single. Nikita Dutta plays his leading lady in the song, directed by Arsh Grewal. Apart from facing the camera for the music video, Khurana has also rendered Neendran. The actor says, “Neendran is a peppy romantic number and I had a blast recording it. Nikita is talented and I’m sure together, we will create a fabulous music video in the picturesque locales of Turkey. Hopefully, the audience will love Neendran as much as they loved my last song, Balle ni balle.”

Winning accolades

Paresh Rawal’s latest film, The Storyteller, premiered at the International Film Festival of India recently. Director Ananth Mahadevan’s tribute to the legendary Satyajit Ray on his centenary, revolves around a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help him deal with insomnia. Pleased with the response to the film and his performance, Rawal says, “The Storyteller is a very special film for me. To present it at IFFI, and that too in competition, makes it that much more special. The response from the audience was overwhelming and humbling. I am grateful to Ananth Mahadevan.”

Dharma ka karma

Getting a debut in a Dharma film may be every aspiring star’s ultimate dream, whether or not they belong to the film industry. For Janhvi Kapoor, however, the tag of being launched by Karan Johar brought its share of trouble. In an interview, the actor, who featured in Johar’s Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018, says that any film coming out of Johar’s stable always piques curiosity in the audience, whether or not Johar may be a loved public figure. But, it also brought her into the spotlight, and made her an easy target, and also someone who is “easy to hate”.

Bhatt’s pro tips

Alia Bhatt’s ability to adopt healthy habits and develop a fitter frame has been evident since her industry debut. But, the actor would be kinder to herself, if she had to do it again. Speaking to a publication about her obsession with her looks, she says criticising oneself for every bit of extra fat on the body, is detrimental. She encourages girls to avoid criticising themselves, because doing so is an invitation to others to pick on them too. Simple acts like staying active, eating nutritious food, and sometimes, “crap food as well,” is essential.

