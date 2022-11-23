Have you heard? Birthday wishes

Kartik Aaryan's ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish the 'Freddy' actor

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

As Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday yesterday, his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish him. Sharing a picture of Aaryan from his midnight birthday celebrations, she shared, “Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for and may all your dreams continue coming true.”

Ranjeet kush hua?

Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for delivering memorable performances as a villain in the movies of 1970s and 1980s, is happy that his son Jeeva is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Govinda Naam Mera. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the character poster of Jeeva’s debut film. He wrote: “Ab mera beta, Govinda ke bade problem ka beta.” Excited about his Bollywood debut, Jeeva said: “It feels surreal. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry for which I will be ever grateful.”

This happens, only in India

The hatred between three housemates in Bigg Boss seems to have led to a tiff between their parents, outside. Following an ugly spat between housemates Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer, which saw the former slinging mud on the latter, the parents have now weighed in. The development occurred after 19-year-old Touqeer’s father was allowed to speak to her following the incident, and apparently resorted to the use of abusive language while criticising Dutta and Shalin Bhanot. While Shalin Bhanot’s father objected to his choice of words, Dutta’s mother took to her daughter’s Instagram account to share a video, stating, “Who are you to abuse my daughter when your daughter is in the wrong?”

Dancing shoes

Mrunal Thakur showcased her dancing skills at the opening of 53rd International Film Festival Of India in Goa. Clad in a blue saree, she performed to the Ganesh Vandana. Thakur says, “It was a huge opportunity for me to have gotten a chance to perform on such a highly respectable stage. I was initially nervous, but on stage, things got better. Seeing the audience enjoy [my performance] gave me confidence.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Manushi dating Nikhil?

Good move

The Indian Army has organised the first-ever short film festival to encourage the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Dil Mange More will see the youth submit short films of the duration of five to 15 minutes online, by December 10. The closing ceremony of this festival will be held on December 16. Apart from a prize money, three winners will also be given training and guidance by renowned award-winning filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, and Rahul Mitra, among others.

Ranveer who?

A video of Ranveer Singh from a Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi is going viral. The clip shows the actor’s response after F1’s best known voice Martin Brundle ‘momentarily forgot who he was’. Sporting a humble demeanour, Singh stated that he is “an actor” from Mumbai. Despite his success in the Indian film industry, Singh’s ability to introduce himself with humility was appreciated by netizens. Brundle was also all praise for Singh’s “bold” fashion choice.

Also Read: Have you heard? Metro life first, Aashiqui later

Cosmetic surgery?

While Bollywood folk place emphasis on the need to be comfortable in your own skin, it appears that a fair share of netizens believe the industry is incapable of practicing what it preaches. Case in point being Bhumi Pednekar, who, social media users are convinced, has undergone cosmetic surgery. Criticising her for getting fillers, they compared her to Ayesha Takia, who was trolled for undergoing cosmetic surgeries. One user wrote, “She looked way better in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.” Someone compared her to a Kardashian and wrote, “The Khloe Kardashian pout! I hate it!”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal