Have you heard? The date is set for the makers of Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli-starrer Pippa

With the movie, director Raja Krishna Menon revisits the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, in which India used the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 to rout Pakistan

Mrunal Thakur and Ishaan Khatter

It’s all about timing in Bollywood. In keeping with the occasion of our 75th Independence Day, the makers of Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli-starrer Pippa are set to release the film’s teaser today. With the movie, director Raja Krishna Menon revisits the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, in which India used the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 to rout Pakistan. Ishaan plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, led the fight on the eastern front along with his siblings. While the shooting was wrapped up in April, the film, which has plenty of VFX, is currently in post-production. Besides unveiling the teaser, the film’s makers will also announce the period drama thriller’s date with cinemas, December 2. Interestingly, the same date is said to have been finalised for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Hero.

Another award for Ranveer

Ranveer Singh’s realistic portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83 continues to win him laurels. Having bagged the Best Actor of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, he said, “83 will always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography.” Grateful to Kabir for this opportunity, for guiding and inspiring him with his leadership, the actor dedicated the award to the Kapil’s Devils, “who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Reviving old ties

Cameo complete

mid-day had first reported that Aamir Khan and Kajol would be sharing screen space in Revathy’s next directorial venture, Salaam Venky (Aamir Khan and Kajol to reunite after 16 years, June 22). Going by the pictures with Aamir and Kajol that a unit member shared on social media recently, it seems that he shot his cameo earlier this month. While Aamir’s character is being kept under wraps, Kajol plays Sujata, an ideal mother who battles the challenges of life with a smile. Interestingly, the movie was initially called The Last Hurrah, but was retitled when shooting commenced. The two actors last collaborated on Fanaa (2006), in which he played a terrorist.

Together time

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a 10-day holiday to Europe. She recently finished a schedule of her Bollywood debut, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing pictures before their aircraft took off, Vignesh wrote, “After a continuous streak of work, work, work… Here we take some time for ourselves.” He added, “En route Barcelona with my wifey.” The couple is expected to return on August 21.

Also Read: Have you heard? A showbiz dramedy for Aryan Khan's debut venture

Adivi’s day at the boot-campus

Adivi Sesh recently visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. The actor, who trained extensively to portray 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his biopic, Major, calls it a surreal experience to witness the boot-camp first-hand. Undergoing extensive training that military officials undergo, for his role, further fuelled his passion for the Armed Forces. Thrilled at spending the day at the campus and interacting with the Group Commander, and the training officers of the commandos, Adivi enthuses, “We saw their drills, the live firing of their weapons, IED explosive drills and even their K9 squad. The canines were so well trained that they can walk on a rope blindfolded. As a lover of dogs, it was an extraordinary moment to see. As an Indian, it makes me swell with pride and emotion to watch the action first-hand. I salute the soldiers’ efforts, who are always looking out for our safety.”

Fast nearing completion

Katrina Kaif is set to wrap up the shoot of director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas next month. In keeping with the title, the thriller, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor, is being readied for a Christmas 2022 release. The actors are slated to shoot in the city over the coming week. The final three-week spell is reportedly divided between Mumbai and Pune. The coming week is said to be hectic with intense scenes lined up for Katrina, Vijay and Sanjay. The final spell will be easier as they will shoot some song sequences as well.

Also Read: Have you heard? Sirf cameo for SRK, Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle'

Sikandar’s special gift

Sikandar Kher recently got a gift he will cherish for life. A fan of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Sikandar was thrilled to get an autographed photograph. However, there’s an interesting anecdote behind this. “Kapil Sharma, who is also one of the directors of Arya, is a close friend of mine. But for the longest time, I didn’t know he is Rakesh Sharma’s son. So when I got to know their relation, I was over the moon and told him, ‘Your dad is a true Rock(et)star and I really need an autograph from him’.” Excited that his wish was soon fulfilled, Sikandar now hopes to spend some time with the legendary astronaut who is also India’s first man in space.