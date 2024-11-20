Following in the footsteps of the Madhya Pradesh government, the governments in two more states have made 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free; Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Dinesh Vijan have fuelled speculation of a new collaboration

The Sabarmati Report poster, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar

Listen to this article Have you heard? 'The Sabarmati Report' made tax-free in these states; Kartik Aaryan joins Karan Johar for another film x 00:00

Other states join the league

ADVERTISEMENT

Following in the footsteps of the Madhya Pradesh government, the governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also declared that taxes will not be imposed on the screening of The Sabarmati Report. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement on Wednesday, a day after a similar decision was taken by Chhattisgarh’s BJP government. The Vikrant Massey-starrer hit theatres on November 15 and promised to unveil the truth behind the February 27, 2002, incident in which 59 people, mostly karsevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire, triggering riots in Gujarat. Previously, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah heaped praise on the movie.

More films in the making?

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Dinesh Vijan have fuelled speculation of a new collaboration in Bollywood. The development is being seen as another step in the reconciliation efforts of Johar and Aaryan after their fallout during the making of Dostana 2. The duo has a movie that is already in the works with Sandeep Modi as the director. This, we’re told, is a fresh project. Trade sources claim this will be a high-stakes venture. Details relating to the film are expected to be shared soon.

An opinion of many!

Director R Balki feels that the few blockbuster movies that have been released in the last few years have been the “worst films” made. At MIT World Peace University, he said, “[They] have actually been the worst films, not only from an artistic [perspective] but also from the [lens of] being masala entertainers. They’re damn boring.” He also drew comparison between these films and those of Manmohan Desai. “I was watching films by Manmohan Desai. They were fun. There is no fun in our blockbusters. It’s become like a project. They want to recover money. It’s just driving people towards believing something is good. By the time people believe it’s bad, the film has made its money,” he said.

The man we cherish!

Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Babu, Shaan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Yuvraj Singh joined hands to unveil a powerful narrative that aims to redefine masculinity. The poem, part of Farhan’s Mard campaign, challenges traditional gender stereotypes and sees the stars emphasise the importance of respect, empathy, and equality when it comes to treating women. Mahesh Babu shared the poem, written by Javed Akhtar, and wrote, “Respect, empathy, and strength of character are the real traits of a man. He who stands for equality and brings kindness into his every action is a #RealMard.” Farhan lent his voice to the poem and wrote that he envisions “a gender-equal future”. The Mard initiative—which stands for Man Against Rape and Discrimination—was created to raise awareness about gender equality.