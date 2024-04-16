R Balki Birthday 2024: From Pad Man to Paa, top 5 movies of the filmmaker

Today, on R Balki's birthday, here is a look back at his much-loved films

R Balki is one of the renowned filmmakers of the Indian film industry. In his career spanning about a decade, he has created several beautiful films that delve into different complexities of life. From the unconventional love story of 'Cheeni Kum' to the revenge drama 'Chup', all of his movies are full of life and emotions. Today, on R Balki's birthday, here is a look back at his much-loved films:

Cheeni Kum - Balki made his first Hindi film in 2007, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in lead roles. The movie revolves around a 64-year-old chef, Buddhadev Gupta (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who falls in love with a much younger woman, Nina Verma (played by Tabu). The film explores the unconventional relationship between the two and the societal taboos surrounding age gaps in romantic relationships.

Ki & Ka - R Balki's films have always challenged societal norms, and "Ki & Ka" is no exception. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, it follows the story of Kabir (played by Arjun Kapoor) and Kia (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan). The movie explores the dynamics of their relationship and societal prejudices about gender norms. In the film, Kabir is a stay-at-home husband who aspires to be like his mother, while Kia is a career-driven woman.

Paa - This is one of R Balki's best films. The emotional drama revolves around a little boy named Auro who has a rare disease called progeria, which causes him to age rapidly. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan in the role of the father, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Auro. The film explores the life of this kid who faces challenges due to his rare disease.

Pad Man - Inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, "Pad Man" tells the story of Lakshmikant Chauhan (played by Akshay Kumar), a social reformer, and entrepreneur who takes on the challenge to improve women's hygiene during menstruation periods. Chauhan dedicates his life to this purpose and creates affordable pads for women.

Chup: The Revenge of the Artist - This film presents a tricky story of a man on a mission to assassinate every film critic who writes wrong reviews or gives ratings after being paid. As the mystery unfolds, the film delves into themes of art, psychology, and the consequences of trauma.