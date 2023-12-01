Have you heard? The wait gets longer

Uh oh! Rumours are rife that Tiger vs Pathaan isn’t likely to go on floors in March 2024 as planned. Trade sources claim that the sub-par box-office performance of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has caused his full-fledged reunion with Shah Rukh Khan to be deferred by about a year

Salman Khan, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan

Uh oh! Rumours are rife that Tiger vs Pathaan isn’t likely to go on floors in March 2024 as planned. Trade sources claim that the sub-par box-office performance of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has caused his full-fledged reunion with Shah Rukh Khan to be deferred by about a year. Apparently, the unprecedented Sunday release and not-too-impressive narrative are being blamed for the audience’s lukewarm response to the YRF spy universe’s latest release. Consequently, it is being said that producer Aditya Chopra has decided to re-look at the script and screenplay before taking the action thriller on floors. Apparently, the filmmaker will sit down with director Siddharth Anand, after the release of Fighter, to embellish the narrative of the much-anticipated spy thriller. Moreover, they are keen to ensure that Tiger, the first spy of this cinematic universe, is back in his true element. In the meanwhile, SRK will work on his next, King, co-starring daughter Suhana and with director Sujoy Ghosh at the helm. On the other hand, Salman will kickstart his untitled action drama with Vishnu Vardhan for Dharma Productions in February.

Same pinch!

For a while now, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been dropping ample hints about

being together while denying their relationship. Yesterday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a hoodie strikingly similar to the one he sported a day before, when he stepped out to cast his vote for the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. Really, who are they trying to hoodwink now?

Toning down the animal

Popular notion is that Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal got several cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as it releases today with an A rating. Apparently, the list of alterations recommended for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture is much shorter than expected. We hear the word ‘vastra’ was changed to ‘costume’, while a couple of lines were replaced with ‘kabhi nahin’ and ‘kya bol rahe ho aap’. A couple of close-up shots in an intimate scene have been deleted, and expletives have been suitably modified. Interestingly, Animal is one of the few films that CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi has himself certified ever since his tenure began in February 2017.

Pavail joins Sasha, Pooja’s next

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s maiden collaboration, Deva was announced last month. The action drama also marks the Hindi debut of noted Malayalam director, Rosshan Andrrews. The latest is that Pavail Gulati has been cast in the thriller revolving around a rebellious cop, played by Sasha, entangled in a high-profile investigation. Excited to bag a pivotal part in the film, Pavail reportedly said, “I am thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey and collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid and the amazing director Rosshan. This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me, but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

Double debut

It appears that Suhana Khan is not the only one making her acting and singing debut in The Archies. Vedang Raina, who plays Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming adaptation of the popular comic book, has also gone behind the mic besides starting out in front of the camera. The actor has rendered the song, Everything is politics. The groovy and peppy number has been created by the composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and is said to be quite a mood-lifter. Interestingly, Vedang has already bagged his second big project, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Paying tribute to real heroes

Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice to the cover version of the song, Nindiya, from the Netflix series, The Railway Men. He was so affected by the narrative set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that he wanted to pay a tribute to the real heroes for their undying human spirit and their determination to overcome the difficult situation. “What stayed with me is how The Railway Men instilled hope in me,” says the actor. Ayushmann, who was moved by the indomitable human spirit, feels the soulful track encapsulated the emotions through two young children featuring in it. He adds, “[Nindiya reprise] is my heartfelt tribute to the bravery, courage and the ability of people to face the darkest of hours and rebuild themselves from scratch. This show and this track hold a special place in my heart.”

Friends don’t clash

Last week, Karan Johar announced his yet-untitled co-production with good friend Ektaa Kapoor. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the patriotic film has booked Independence Day 2025 for its release. News is that YRF’s next, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR and Kiara Advani, is also coming on the same date. Considering that KJo is one of Aditya Chopra’s closest friends, we can say with certainty that this clash won’t happen. In all probability, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director will opt out of this face-off with his best buddy. Until then, Adi and he will ensure that no one else eyes the August 15 window.