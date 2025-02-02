Have you heardTriptii Dimri, who began the new year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, has bagged another biggie. She has apparently been roped in for a Netflix series based on Parveen Babi’s life.

Triptii Dimri and Parveen Babi

Listen to this article Have you heard? Triptii Dimri to become Parveen Babi; Samantha sparks dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru

Becoming Parveen Babi

Talk about going through a purple patch in one’s career. Triptii Dimri, who began the new year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, has bagged another biggie. She has apparently been roped in for a Netflix series based on Parveen Babi’s life. The biopic of the late actor, who was known for her glamour and hit films in the ’70s and ’80s, will be helmed by Shonali Bose of The Sky is Pink (2019) fame. A source reveals, “There was speculation around the project over the past year. But now, things are on track. Triptii’s dates have been locked, and Shonali and her team are moving swiftly to begin production on this ambitious project.” It has been heard that the series will depict the life of the iconic actor, her relationships, and her battle with mental health. If Triptii’s vulnerable performances in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) are any indication, she might just be the perfect choice for the role.

Armaan Malik opens for Ed Sheeran

Sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran can be an enjoyable as well as a daunting affair. For Armaan Malik, it’s nothing but “an honour” to collaborate with the global music sensation. Hours before opening the British singer’s Hyderabad concert, Armaan said that collaborations are all about creative synergy. The singer-songwriter said, “I love collaborating with like-minded artistes, who share the same kind of energy as me. After our 2Step remix, and sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran last year, I had to bring a special set to open his show in Hyderabad, a city that’s given me so much love.” The two musicians previously collaborated on a special Indian remix of Sheeran’s hit track, 2Step.

Entry in Greece for No Entry 2

It has been 20 years to No Entry (2005), but now, director Anees Bazmee is ready for its sequel. Over the weekend, the director revealed that he has kicked off the recce for the Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor-starrer. Bazmee, who has headed to Greece, shared pictures of himself with producer Boney Kapoor and cinematographer Manu Anand, and wrote, “Plotting new adventures in Greece with producer Boney Kapoor-ji and DOP Manu Anand-ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2.”

A history of misbehavior

As the controversy around Udit Narayan rages on with the internet slamming him for kissing a fan at a concert, netizens have found old clips where the singer kissed Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal, much to their discomfort. A video from Indian Idol sees Udit giving a peck on Alka’s cheek, who then distances herself from him. Another is from an award gala where he planted a kiss on Shreya’s cheek while giving her the trophy. Even as people have called out his latest misbehaviour, Udit defended it and said he shares “an unbreakable bond” with his fans. He also expressed his wish to receive the Bharat Ratna.

Chor-police game for Huma

Last September, mid-day had reported that Huma Qureshi was set to join the third season of Delhi Crime (Huma at the crime scene, Sep 14). Now, the actor, who started shooting for the International Emmy-winning series last year, has finally confirmed being a part of it. So, will we see Huma don the khaki uniform? Far from it. The actor plays the antagonist in the third season, which is expected to drop online later this year. We can’t wait to see her lock horns with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Love, or something like it

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating her Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru? That’s the big question on the internet ever since the actor dropped photos from the World Pickleball League match, on her Instagram handle. Samantha, who owns the team Chennai Super Champs, shared many pictures of her team in action, as well as of her cheering from the sidelines. But what caught the netizens’ attention is a particular picture that sees her holding Raj’s hand as they pose with the players. Another snap had the director gazing at her as she cheered on for her team. It looks like love has knocked a second time on Samantha’s door. The actor was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, but the two announced their separation in 2021.