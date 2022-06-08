Have you heard? Wedding on the cards?

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After years of media speculation, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally made their relationship official on Instagram yesterday. Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for Sona that had pictures and videos from their time together, signing it off with ‘I love you’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal


Wedding on the cards?

Are they dating? Are they not? After years of media speculation, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally made their relationship official on Instagram yesterday. Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for Sona that had pictures and videos from their time together, signing it off with ‘I love you’. That was enough to send fans into a tizzy. Rumours are rife that the couple will tie the knot this year. We’re keeping our eyes peeled.




