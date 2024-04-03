In a piece of hilarious news, Juhi Chawla revealed an exciting tidbit about how she cannot watch an IPl match with King Khan

Juhi Chawla and SRK

Listen to this article 'He vents out his anger at me': Juhi Chawla reveals why she can't watch IPL matches with Shah Rukh Khan x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, co-owns the well-known IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They're frequently seen at stadiums, passionately cheering for their team. However, in a recent interview with IANS, Juhi mentioned that watching a match with Shah Rukh isn't always the most relaxing experience.

Juhi Chawla can't watch IPL matches with Shah Rukh Khan

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play,” Juhi said.

Juhi added, “When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense.” She added, “IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets.”

Shah Rukh Khan landed in Kolkata to watch KKR

On Saturday evening, actor Shah Rukh Khan landed in Kolkata to catch an Indian Premier League (IPL) match featuring his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), against Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place at Eden Gardens tonight. Fans shared photos and videos of his arrival in Kolkata on social media.

Shah Rukh was warmly greeted by fans in Kolkata as he arrived with his team to cheer for KKR. He was dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans, sporting a man-bun hairstyle, and waved at the crowd before heading to the stadium. A video showing him at the stadium, enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, has also been circulating online.

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah's studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'.The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.