Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Health is Wealth Dharmendras swimming video stuns netizens

'Health is Wealth': Dharmendra's swimming video stuns netizens

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Sholay' actor posted a video, where he is swimming in a pool. "Friends, Health is wealth.... I am regular..... Do you? .....please take care.... love you," wrote the actor in the caption

'Health is Wealth': Dharmendra's swimming video stuns netizens

Dharmendra's Instagram


Veteran actor Dharmendra sets the fitness bar high with his new swimming video.


Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Sholay' actor posted a video, where he is swimming in a pool. "Friends, Health is wealth.... I am regular..... Do you? .....please take care.... love you," wrote the actor in the caption.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)


Dharmendra's video is winning hearts on the internet. His children showed thumbs up to the video. Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol posted heart emojis on his post. Elated Esha Deol wrote, "Papa touchwood jai bajarangbali @aapkadharam"

Also Read: Dharmendra lauds Kartik Aaryan's honesty and innocence - Details inside!

Jackie Shroff also reacted to his video and showed his love towards it.

Dharmendra turned 87 last December. On the work front, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', where he will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

dharmendra bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK