'Health is Wealth': Dharmendra's swimming video stuns netizens

Dharmendra's Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra sets the fitness bar high with his new swimming video.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Sholay' actor posted a video, where he is swimming in a pool. "Friends, Health is wealth.... I am regular..... Do you? .....please take care.... love you," wrote the actor in the caption.

Dharmendra's video is winning hearts on the internet. His children showed thumbs up to the video. Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol posted heart emojis on his post. Elated Esha Deol wrote, "Papa touchwood jai bajarangbali @aapkadharam"

Jackie Shroff also reacted to his video and showed his love towards it.

Dharmendra turned 87 last December. On the work front, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', where he will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

