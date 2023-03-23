Dharmendra lauds Kartik Aaryan's honesty and innocence - Details inside!

Dharmendra praises Kartik Aaryan, says 'Uske chehre mein masoomiyat aur imaandari hai'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest superstars present in Indian cinema. While the actor has a great fan following among audiences, he is equally loved and appreciated amongst the film fraternity. Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence.

Recently, in conversation with one of the leading portals. The iconic Dharmendra says, "It is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters." The veteran actor continued saying "He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main. 'Ek masoomiyat aur imaandari hai (his face communicates an innocence and honesty).

My fans like me for the same qualities. 'Kartik's character in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is of a working class man who, with his clothes and mannerisms, represents the common man's spirit and determination.

Kartik Aaryan broke into Bollywood's big leagues last year with blockbuster films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Last year, very few stars were able to give hit movies, and bringing blockbuster movies to the marketplace made Kartik Aaryan the talk of the town.

Currently, netizens are showering praise and love on Kartik for his power-packed performance as Bantu in Shehzada. Kartik's performance in Shehzada was praised for everything from his action and romantic sequences to his flawless monologue delivery. It was a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurromuloo. Shehzada was directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series, Haarika and Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts, and Brat Films. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Bose Roy.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will be seen in his upcoming movies like ‘Apne 2’ which will be the sequel to the 2007 film ‘Apne’ and Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.